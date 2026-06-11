X!

Estonian agency turns to TikTok and Roblox in attempt to reach troubled youth

News
Smartphones.
Smartphones. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The Education and Youth Board (Harno) wants to reach troubled young people through social media, online games and forum platforms and offer them support. The agency plans to spend nearly €1 million on providing such online youth work.

Harno wants to launch an online youth work service aimed at reaching people ages 15 to 26 who are not studying or working or who are at risk of ending up in that situation. The goal of the service is to help young people return to education or the labor market.

Although youth workers are already active in many regions and mobile youth work services and the Youth Guarantee support system are also in place, Harno says a significant number of young people in need of support still go unnoticed.

These may be young people who do not attend events, do not spend time in shopping centers or parks and may not respond to calls or messages from welfare specialists. However, they often communicate in digital environments, including social media, online games, forums and other platforms.

The agency is now looking for a partner to help reach young people online. To do so, the partner must maintain a visible presence on platforms used by young people, such as Discord, TikTok, Instagram, Twitch and Reddit, as well as gaming environments including Steam, Minecraft, Roblox and others.

Olav Kersen, Harno's chief expert on young people who are outside education and the labor market, told ERR that there are no complex schemes for identifying troubled young people — a young person in need of support is someone who expresses that need themselves.

"For example, a young person may say they cannot be bothered to attend school and are frequently absent, that they do odd jobs off the books or that they are on academic leave but do not intend to continue their studies — all of these are signs that they may belong to the target group," he explained. "No personal identification or population register-based checks are carried out and young people may remain anonymous if they wish."

Not every young person contacted by an online youth worker has to be unemployed or out of education and not every interaction has to lead to individual, network-based or group work. The expectation is that if an online youth worker is visible and active, young people from the target group will also reach out to them.

Under this project, services will be provided exclusively through digital channels.

"This gives an online youth worker the opportunity to communicate with a young person from Saaremaa on Discord during the day, interact with young people from Narva in Minecraft and also host a livestream with young people from Valga and Tallinn," Kersen said.

Target to help 2,500 youths

Because the work will be carried out nationwide, online youth workers must be familiar with regional support networks so they can refer young people to local support services or provide information about opportunities available in their home area.

So far, online youth work in Estonia has been tested only in a handful of regions and on a much smaller scale than the planned project. For example, the city of Tartu employs a digital youth worker.

"Since online youth work has not previously been carried out in Estonia on this scale and has generally been provided as just one component of youth work, there is currently no comprehensive, unified concept for it," Kersen said. He added that the winner of the procurement will be given considerable flexibility in how the service is designed and delivered.

Once a partner has been selected, it will assemble a team to provide online youth work. The goal is to build sufficient visibility across different platforms through a consistent presence so that young people recognize that they can turn to an online youth worker with their concerns and questions.

School-age children on their phones. Source: Anna Urackchina/ERR

Kersen pointed to online police officers as an example of a service that has already achieved that level of recognition among young people. Online youth workers will also be expected to take a proactive approach to establishing visibility and contact.

The aim is for the online youth work initiative to reach 2,500 young people within a couple of years. The target group consists of young people with only basic education and without vocational or upper secondary qualifications, with the primary focus on those ages 15 to 17. Of those reached, 65 percent are expected to be in a better situation six months after their participation in the program ends.

The activities of online youth workers will be documented and monitored in writing. They will be required to collect pseudonymized data on participating young people, although the amount of information gathered will depend on how much the recipient is willing to share.

The estimated value of the procurement contract is €956,700.

Harno estimates that there are nearly 20,000 people ages 15 to 26 in Estonia who currently need or will soon need support to continue their education or enter the labor market.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

08:38

Riigikogu passes law allowing Estonian prison space to be rented to other countries Updated

08:32

Estonian agency turns to TikTok and Roblox in attempt to reach troubled youth

08:26

Hans Väre: Who decides when the press goes dark?

07:23

Rescue Service asks for feedback after EE-ALARM public warning system test

10.06

European Commission marks 85th anniversary of Soviet mass deportations

10.06

Estonia, Ukraine stop short of signing drone deal after Zelenskyy visit

10.06

Architect: Tallinn is not prepared for large‑scale sheltering

10.06

Farmers, berry growers struggle with worsening labor shortages

10.06

Estonian Parliament approves consent law

10.06

Most parties oppose means-testing child benefits

be prepared!

Most Read articles

10.06

Estonia, Ukraine stop short of signing drone deal after Zelenskyy visit

09.06

Finnair launches direct flights from Finland to Saaremaa

10.06

Elron to test drone attack response with train passengers on Wednesday

10.06

Moped car gives rural Estonian teen freedom to drive years early

10.06

Major chemical spill in Tallinn's Haabersti district

09.06

Ukraine's Zelenskyy promises to work with Estonia in countering stray drones

09.06

IMF issues Estonia ballooning public debt warning

10.06

Widespread power outage hits Tartu and South Estonia

10.06

Estonian Parliament approves consent law

09.06

Gallery: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits Estonia for NB8 summit

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo