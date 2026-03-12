X!

Harno: Testing will determine whether AI will be used to grade exams

News
Classroom.
Classroom. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Whether artificial intellegence will be used to grade Estonian language e-exams or not will be decided after extensive testing and pilot trials, said Nele Toime, from the Education and Youth Board (Harno).

Substantive changes to the basic school e-exam in Estonian as a native language will be introduced in 2027. 

Harno is studying whether it is possible to introduce AI into the process alongside the other changes. The agency believes it could be used for some parts of the exam-marking process.

At a meeting with Tallinn University researchers last week, the university's working group presented Harno with the project's results so far and outlined the opportunities for future development.

"Both technical solutions and possible use scenarios were discussed, including which types of tasks might in the future be graded using AI-based automated grading. The meeting provided a good overview of what steps would be needed before the possible wider adoption of automated grading," Toime said.

She said Harno does not yet have a firm view on how to proceed, but in principle, it could be used for assessing different tasks.

"For example, it could be used for longer open-ended responses that are graded according to a clear and previously agreed assessment model. In such cases, artificial intelligence can analyze the content of responses and compare it with the assessment criteria," Toime said.

A final decision cannot be made until the relevant solutions have been thoroughly tested both technically and substantively, she added. It is important to ensure that the systems are reliable, transparent, and support fair grading.

Automated grading would help deliver grades faster

Harno believes the main advantages of automated grading are saving time, publishing the results faster, reducing human error and making the grading process more consistent.

"At the same time, automated grading can never become the only method of assessment. The role of the human grader will always remain central. Artificial intelligence can rather function as a tool that helps support the grader, detect possible deviations, and make the process more efficient," Toime stressed.

At the moment, there is no timeframe for the introduction. Additional discussions are also required with the education sector, especially teachers.

"As a next step, we will begin a more thorough analysis of the solutions created during the project and, if possible, also conduct pilot trials. Based on their results, it will be possible to assess whether and to what extent AI-based grading could be used for both exams and other forms of assessment, such as level tests, and what its role could be in supporting the grading process," Toime said.

A study by Tallinn University researchers found that language models gave similar grade assessments as humans.

Tallinn University lecturer in native language teaching and applied linguistics, Merilin Aruvee, the study's lead author, said language models are particularly well-suited to grading an exam task that assesses the ability to use a source text.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:12

Two Estonians make Forbes world's rich list again

09:46

Opposition backs government's plan to postpone excise duty hikes

08:59

4 Estonian athletes to compete at World Indoor Athletics Championships in Poland

08:11

Harno: Testing will determine whether AI will be used to grade exams

11.03

Gallery: Artist Rebeka Vaino opens new solo exhibiton in Tallinn

11.03

Estonia ratifies convention establishing International Claims Commission for Ukraine

11.03

Sillamäe Museum honors founder with conference on city's unknown secrets

11.03

FM in Canberra: Former Russian combatants may also pose threat to Australia

11.03

Estonia joins 21 other countries in appeal against Russia's Venice Biennale participation

11.03

Estonia's new wind farms reverse auction leaves major market players hesitant

be prepared!

Most Read articles

11.03

Tallinn tram driver who attacked passenger for activating emergency brake fired

10.03

Estonia's new ID cards a major headache for notaries

11.03

EKRE leader: US only interested in Estonia's mineral resources

10.03

Historic 1944 Estonian flag to return home from Australia

10.03

Inquiry started over Tallinn tram driver attack on passenger

11.03

Over €2 billion of last year's state budget unused

10.03

Tallinn plans to 'green' dilapidated tramline stretch

11.03

Hanwha Aerospace €100 million investment is an offer – not yet a done deal

11.03

Reform Party politician proposes lowering mothers' income tax rate by 3.7%

11.03

Estonia joins 21 other countries in appeal against Russia's Venice Biennale participation

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo