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Rollout of basic school Estonian e-exams delayed another year

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Estonian students ready to take an exam. Photo is illustrative.
Estonian students ready to take an exam. Photo is illustrative. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
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Estonia has postponed moving its basic school Estonian language exam online by a year after trial feedback flagged usability issues.

The decision by the Education and Youth Board (Harno) follows feedback from pilot e-exams highlighting usability concerns, including tasks requiring students to scroll repeatedly through text on screen.

"In one tasks, students had to keep scrolling back and forth to read the text, which wasn't the best solution for students," said Tiina Nõmm, a communications partner at Harno.

Officials said no major technical failures were reported, but user experience issues remain. Nõmm did not say whether they could be resolved within a year.

Rollout of other e-exams will go ahead next year, including an elective English exam and the Estonian as a second language state exam, with no current plans to move additional elective exams online.

When basic school math exams will go digital, however, still remains unclear.

"The math e-exam is more complex in structure, as it requires the use of spreadsheet software," Nõmm said, adding it will need more development and testing as a result.

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