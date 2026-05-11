Teachers, principals unhappy with earlier basic school final exams

Educators say earlier basic school final exams for 9th graders are disrupting learning and stressing out students and teachers. The Education Ministry says to give it time.

Since last spring, 9th graders' final basic school exams, a requirement for graduation, have been held before the school year ends rather than afterward. The Ministry of Education and Research says the change was meant to better align graduation with high school admissions, but educators argue it has created new problems.

The Estonian Education Personnel Union (EHL) said the earlier schedule has failed to reduce stress or workload for students and teachers and called for exams to be moved back to after regular classes have ended.

The Estonian Association of Teachers (EÕL) echoed this concern, saying the shift disrupts schools' typical rhythm as students still need to finish required work in other subjects even as they prepare for their exams.

"Time starts moving faster for school," EÕL chair Margit Timakov said. She noted students are now expected to complete required schoolwork in significantly fewer school days than before.

Timakov also argued schools spend too much of the year testing students, from fall assessments to spring exams and practice tests.

She said some pilot e-exams have also differed too much from the actual exams, and the pilot online math exam de facto testing test-takers' digital rather than math skills could lead to poor results, potentially further increasing anxiety for already stressed students.

School principals have also raised concerns.

The Estonian Association of School Principals (EKJÜ) said 9th graders often face a significant drop in motivation after they've finished with exams, but are still expected to attend school and continue learning through May — and prospective high schools likewise still want to see applicants earn good grades across all subjects.

EKJÜ head Urmo Uiboleht said moving final exams slightly later could help schools finish regular coursework before entering a dedicated review and exam period.

Graduation and admissions confusion

The nonprofit Network of Estonian Teachers' Associations (ÕÜKK) also warned the changes have disrupted extracurricular and curriculum planning, while echoing concerns of increased pressure on students both before and after exams.

Some educators say the earlier schedule may even disadvantage students applying to high schools, because different schools move through the required material at different speeds.

Teacher teaching math at a school in Jõgeva. Photo is illustrative. Source: ERR

Others warned the system can be especially difficult for students with special educational needs (SENs) who may require more time or support.

The Ministry of Education acknowledged the rollout has been uneven but said the previous system had problems of its own. In some cases, students were accepted to high schools before later failing exams, prompting high schools to retract their admission offers.

Hele-Liiv Tellmann, chief expert at the ministry's Early and Basic Education Department, confirmed admissions processes had effectively already begun well before the end of the school year, with 9th graders simultaneously applying to high schools and studying for basic school finals.

Ministry: We agree it's been bumpy

She said the first year of Estonia's new compulsory continued education requirement, combined with admissions kicking off simultaneously at both high schools and vocational schools, has added pressure to the transition.

"This has definitely been bumpy, and I agree with that," Tellmann said.

The official said the main goal of the change was to ensure all basic school graduates receive diplomas regardless of exam results and have equal chances to apply to high schools or vocational schools.

She acknowledged they are aware larger schools in particular have struggled with overlapping exams, admissions and ongoing classes while teachers juggle multiple responsibilities, adding that the Education Ministry needs to step up better in supporting schools.

Still, Tellmann said it is too early to reverse the reform after only one or two difficult years.

The focus now should be on how to better support the students themselves, she added, because "if we're being totally honest, a lot of that anxiety and graduation-related stress 9th graders feel is caused by us, the adults."

Tellmann stressed that the broader goal is still to give all students a fairer chance to continue their education beyond basic school.

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