Getting a single exam point enough to graduate basic school in the future

Starting this spring, students will be able to graduate from basic school even if they score just one point on a mandatory final exam, as the current 50-percent threshold will be scrapped.

While so far, writing one's name correctly was enough to pass a high school final exam, basic school students still had to get at least half of the questions right. Starting this spring, that distinction will disappear and students will be able to graduate from basic school even if they answer only one question correctly. However, it will not be possible to improve the result later.

"In previous years, if the 50-percent threshold was not reached, the school organized its own retake exam, which the student then had to pass. But this year we no longer have a school exam; instead there is a national additional exam," said Alge Ilosaar, head of the assessment center at the Education and Youth Board (Harno).

However, only those who were ill or absent on the day of the main exam for another very compelling reason will be allowed to take the additional exam. A student who receives only a minimal score on the final exam will not be eligible. School principals consider the national additional exam entirely reasonable, but remain puzzled as to why basic school graduates with weaker knowledge are left without any new opportunity.

"Is that extra year through preparatory study or supplementary study enough to motivate students to continue their education or should there also be an opportunity to retake the basic school final exams? At the moment, a student graduates from basic school, finishes school once and if they go into supplementary or additional study, they cannot retake the exams. They cannot improve their result and will apply again next year with the same results," said Aivi Osman, principal of Tallinn Kuristiku School.

According to the principal, both basic school and upper secondary [or high] school graduates should be in an equal position, since currently upper secondary national exams can be retaken even every year.

Roosi Nemliher, head of upper secondary education development at the Ministry of Education and Research, said in a written response that starting this academic year all basic school graduates must continue their studies at the next level of education. Therefore, repeating basic school final exams has not been one of the ministry's objectives.

However, the ministry does want to analyze and develop solutions for young people who fail to gain admission to any level-based or vocational education due to unsuccessful exam results and possible solutions are currently being analyzed and developed.

The only change to this year's national exams is that upper secondary students will be able to take the mathematics exam without having to memorize formulas. These will now be included alongside the exam questions.

"We still assess in the tasks how well students are able to apply the formula. In fact, if they have diligently applied the formula in their everyday studies, they will already know it," Ilosaar said.

Another important piece of news was announced on Thursday for eighth-graders: in 2027, e-exams will be held only in Estonian and English. Mathematics problems will still have to be solved on paper, since no technical solution has yet been found to assess students' drafting skills on a computer.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!