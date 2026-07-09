Board‑game enthusiast says players' personalities emerge clearly at the table

TalTech game‑club chair Sander Mesila says board games reveal sides of people you don't see elsewhere, calling them one of the best ways to spend time with friends.

"We play a lot of different games, both board and video games. We meet once a week. I've been involved with the club for a year and a half, and 20–30 people attend the game nights regularly," said Mesila.

Popular games include card games, "Catan", and "Scrabble". "More recently also '7 Wonders'. 'Catan' is a tactical game — you need to communicate a lot with other players. It combines luck and social skills. It's my personal favorite," Mesila noted.

"Scrabble" is a word‑building game using given letters to earn points. "7 Wonders" is a tactical card game where cards change each round, and the player must make the best possible choice.

According to Mesila, playing board games is the best way to spend time with friends. "The jokes we make, the comments we throw at each other — and of course I like winning, figuring out the best strategy," he said. "Playing games definitely develops logical thinking and problem‑solving skills. Communication plays a big role too, and that also improves."

Mesila said he inherited his competitive streak from his father. "My dad is exactly the same. When our family plays board games, he always wants to win," he laughed.

Recently, he has noticed a trend toward more compact versions of board games. "So they can be carried more easily — for example, when hiking," Mesila added.

Chess and checkers have been popular throughout the ages. "A notable group also plays 'Magic: The Gathering', which is not a very simple game."

A person's character comes out very clearly when playing board games. "You see many new sides of people and understand what matters to them," Mesila said. "I've made many new friends through the game club. From time to time, the club also hosts tournaments. Often there's an entry fee, and the best players receive prizes."

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