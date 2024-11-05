X!

Gallery: New exhibition explores history of video games at Estonian National Library

A new exhibition about video games has opened at the Estonian National Library.
A new exhibition about the history of video games has opened at the interactive "LVLup!" Museum in the Estonian National Library in Tallinn.

The exhibition, which will be on display for almost two weeks, takes visitors back to the birth of video games in Japan in the 1970s, then on an exciting journey through the decades. On the last day of the exhibition, visitors will have the unique opportunity to make their own video games on the Papertronics video game board, which has been created by French artists.

"LVLup!" Museum Manager Gregor Ojaveer told ERR that exhibition also features a number of mechanical games in addition to electronic ones.

"These were the first ones that you had to crank up in the old days," said Ojaveer, adding that nowadays the tendency is to produce powerful electronic consoles on which people can play lots of different games.

"There are rather few of these small ones. They are still made, but tend to be sold in toy shops for a few euros."

The exhibition puts innovative approaches into practice with the help of a Papertronics video game board, which was created in 2013 by artists Jérémie Cortial and Roman Miletitch. The video game board's possibilities can be explored on site thanks to the help of tutors Camille Laurell and Gregor Ojaveer.

The exhibition will remain open at the Estonian National Library until November 16.

