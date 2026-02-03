'Greetings from Kanepi! Wish u were here' joint show debuts in Tallinn

A father's diary from the 60s, postcards from Kanepi and a racing videogame converge in a new show by Birgit Kaleva, Keiu Maasik and Mark Raidpere at Tallinn's Foku Gallery.

Kaleva's photo series "Weizenbergi 51" (2025) captures views of her birthplace in Kanepi, Southern Estonia, where she still lives with her parents. As she works through the shame over still living at home as an adult, Kaleva directs her gaze to the space around her instead.

Maasik's video "A Ghost Story" (2022) tells the story of a father and son set in an old rally videogame, Colin McRae Rally 2.0, where after the father's death, his ghost car in the game became an almost virtual connection to his son.

Raidpere's video "Lachrimae/Driftwood Songs" (2017) blends abstract movement with the yearning diaries of a young man in the 1960s, Estonian composer Tõnu Kõrvits' arrangement "Driftwood Songs" and John Dowland's "Lachrimae, or Seaven Teares," a collection of instrumentals for strings from the late 16th century.

Together, the works offer glimpses into families through generations. The show's title is borrowed from the text accompanying Kaleva's "Weizenbergi 51."

"Greetings from Kanepi! Wish u were here" will remain open through March 28.

