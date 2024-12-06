X!

New exhibition exploring dark family history opens at Tartu's Kogo Gallery

Elīna Vītola
Elīna Vītola "Tough Cookie." Source: Madis Palm
On Friday, December 6, painter, installation and performance artist Elīna Vītola will open her new solo exhibition "To Pay an Arm and a Leg" at the Kogo Gallery in Tartu. A public discussion in English featuring artist Elina Vītola and curator Ieva Astahovska will also take place on Saturday, December 7 at 3 p.m. at the gallery.

Elīna Vītola's new exhibition asks "What if the past and its memories are hiding or silenced, contradictory, unknowable, and in the end, difficult and dark? How to think and talk about it when, despite the data and facts discovered, there is no direct evidence or material? How can an art exhibition help to reopen and talk about this past?"

By examining the dark aspects of her family history, Vītola connects reflections on art and life, the past and the present, the personal and the collective, the known and the unspoken.

The artist wanted to know more about her great-uncle, whom she never met because he disappeared during the Second World War. He too was a painter. Through archival and other research, and hearing stories from unexpectedly found relatives in different parts of the world, the artist uncovered the twists and turns of her great-uncle's life but also the contradictions and silences about him in the family memories.

These sources disclosed not only the biography of her lost relative but also the unpleasant and difficult memories of the Second World War and post-war era and the silences that still accompany them in society at large.

Elīna Vītola's solo exhibition "To Pay an Arm and a Leg" opens on Friday, December 6 at 6 p.m. at Tartu's Kogo Gallery. The exhibition will remain on display until February 8, 2025.The show is curated by art scholar and curator Ieva Astahovska.

On Saturday, December 7 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., there will also be a public discussion at the Kogo Gallery, exploring the questions addressed in the exhibition.

The participants in the discussion will be artist Elīna Vītola, art scholar and curator Ieva Astahovska, literary scholar Eneken Laanes and artist Ulla Juske. The discussion will be in English and participation is free of charge. More information is available here.

Editor: Michael Cole

