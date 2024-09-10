Baltic artists Laura Põld and Sabine Vernere to present works in Vienna

This week (September 12-15), Austria's top international contemporary art fair takes, the viennacontemporary takes place. During the fair, Tartu's Kogo Gallery will present ceramic sculptures by Estonian artist Laura Põld and ink paintings by Latvian artist Sabīne Vernere in a joint presentation entitled "Entanglements."

Both artists, Laura Põld and Sabīne Vernere, share an interest in landscape as a way to investigate and contemplate the world they inhabit.

For Põld, landscape is an act of seeing, while for Vernere, it is more an expression of emotional experiences. When together in one showroom, their fantastical world-building skills enrich and expand each other's, creating a presentation of a complex, entangled state of existence.

Põld and Vernere represent a new, strong generation of women artists from the Baltic states who use their professional skills, commitment to research, historical identity and strong connections to nature and landscape to create sensitive multilayered works. They tackle ideas stemming from ecofeminism and post-socialist theory as well as land and bodily identity.

Laura Põld. Source: Albert Kerstna

Estonian artist Laura Põld's work combines interdisciplinary and traditional craft skills with sculpture through which she examines posthuman and more-than-human ways of being, caring, community building and sheltering.

Latvian artist Sabīne Vernere is known for her expressive Indian ink paintings depicting anthropomorphic, gender-fluid beings. Vernere's works embody a strong presence of beauty, sensuality and emotion as well as disturbance and violence, which correlates with the complexities of the dynamics between humans and nature.

More information about the 2024 viennacontemporary is available here.

