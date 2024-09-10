Baltic artists Laura Põld and Sabine Vernere to present works in Vienna

News
Sabīne Vernere.
Sabīne Vernere. Source: Filips Smits
News

This week (September 12-15), Austria's top international contemporary art fair takes, the viennacontemporary takes place. During the fair, Tartu's Kogo Gallery will present ceramic sculptures by Estonian artist Laura Põld and ink paintings by Latvian artist Sabīne Vernere in a joint presentation entitled "Entanglements."

Both artists, Laura Põld and Sabīne Vernere, share an interest in landscape as a way to investigate and contemplate the world they inhabit.

For Põld, landscape is an act of seeing, while for Vernere, it is more an expression of emotional experiences. When together in one showroom, their fantastical world-building skills enrich and expand each other's, creating a presentation of a complex, entangled state of existence.

Põld and Vernere represent a new, strong generation of women artists from the Baltic states who use their professional skills, commitment to research, historical identity and strong connections to nature and landscape to create sensitive multilayered works. They tackle ideas stemming from ecofeminism and post-socialist theory as well as land and bodily identity.

Laura Põld. Source: Albert Kerstna

Estonian artist Laura Põld's work combines interdisciplinary and traditional craft skills with sculpture through which she examines posthuman and more-than-human ways of being, caring, community building and sheltering.

Latvian artist Sabīne Vernere is known for her expressive Indian ink paintings depicting anthropomorphic, gender-fluid beings. Vernere's works embody a strong presence of beauty, sensuality and emotion as well as disturbance and violence, which correlates with the complexities of the dynamics between humans and nature.

More information about the 2024 viennacontemporary is available here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

17:55

Gravestones stolen from Tallinn's cemeteries

17:38

Mark Lajal moves up 23 places in ATP rankings

17:10

State budget agreement expected end of next week

16:57

Extension planned for hotel at Tallinn train station

16:47

Estonia's Foreign Ministry distances itself from MPs' China visit

16:43

Tallinn maternity hospitals report falling birth rates

16:21

Summer conditions led to plentiful harvests of animal feed crops

15:59

Rasmus Mägi wins Brescia 400-meter hurdles

15:33

Baltic artists Laura Põld and Sabine Vernere to present works in Vienna

15:16

Eesti Post seeking one-third hike in postal rates

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

08:40

Finance minister: Complaining about price rises only makes them go up more

09.09

Northern lights more visible in Estonia this autumn

09.09

Former EDF chief: Without ammunition even NATO cannot prevent war reaching Estonia

09.09

Russian drone that entered from Belarus crashes in Latvia Updated

09.09

Fuel sellers: Drop in global oil prices already reached Estonia

05.09

Film shoots to disrupt Tallinn traffic in coming weeks

09.09

Which Estonian locations do foreign filmmakers prefer?

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo