Estonian and Latvian artists exhibit new works in Switzerland

This week, Tartu's Kogo Gallery is showcasing works by Baltic artists at two events in Switzerland. New works by Latvian artist Elīna Vītola will be presented at the Liste Art Fair Basel in a multilayered installation, while works by Estonian artist Laura Põld will be shown at the Basel Social Club.

Elīna Vītola's installation "Common Issues in Painting and Everyday Life" at the Liste Art Fair Basel combines large-scale interactive paintings, tracksuits, a rowing boat and a sugar-glazed letter. Through this multilayered installation, she explores what it means to enter the space of the artwork as well as cleverly scatters footprints of her previous creative projects that touch on existential questions about art. The playful setting urges the audience to experience it in performative ways while undercovering its possible meanings and messages.

The Kogo Gallery is also participating in the Basel Social Club, where recently created textile works, Kassia I and Kassia II (2022), by Estonian artist Laura Põld will be presented.

Elīna Vītola, Common Issues in Painting and Everyday Life – My Apologies, 2024. Source: Kristīne Madjare

"In homage to my grandmother's hands, weathered by both soil and thread, I weave stories of resilience and connection. Kassia I and Kassia II, my tufted pieces, bear witness to the labor of generations of women," said Põld of her work.

Laura Põld is an Estonian artist living between Tallinn and Vienna. Põld's work combines interdisciplinary and traditional craft skills with sculpture-based mediums. Through these lenses, she examines posthuman and more-than-human ways of being, caring, community building, and sheltering. She creates large-scale assemblages, constructions and installations from these sources, which playfully disrupt and subvert the typical understanding of art venues.

Elīna Vītola is a Latvian artist based in Riga. Her conceptual and visually vibrant work varies from paintings to complex communal installations involving several other artists and creative practitioners.

Basel Social Club takes place from June 9 -16 on 50 hectares of farmland near Basel, Switzerland. More information about the event is available here.

