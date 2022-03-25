Art auction to benefit Ukraine to be held in Tallinn, online next week

The "Artists for Ukraine #1" charity auction is beind hosted live at Kai Art Center in Tallinn and online by Ans Azura. Source: Ans Azura
A charity art auction including 29 works by 30 artists from Estonia, Latvia, Finland, Sweden, the U.S., the U.K. and Russia is being held as a hybrid event in Tallinn and online next Tuesday. All proceeds from the auction will be donated to a selection of charities in Ukraine or in Estonia benefiting Ukrainians in need.

The charity auction "Artists for Ukraine #1" will take place on Tuesday, March 29 as a hybrid event in person at Kai Art Center in Tallinn and online, hosted on Ans Azura, an online platform highlighting art from Central Eastern Europe and the Middle East. The auction is being organized by Termnikova & Kasela, Kogo and Art & Tonic, three Estonian modern art galleries.

A total of 29 works by 30 artists from Estonia, Latvia, Finland, Sweden, the U.S., the U.K. and Russia will be up for auction.

Artists who have donated their works to the auction include Tommy Cash, Sirja-Liisa Eelma, Vladimir Dubossarsky, Jaan Toomik, Kaido Ole, Jaanus Samma, Sigrid Viir, Krista Mölder, Nik Kosmas, Ilja Karilampi, Inga Meldere, Mikko Hintz, Merike Estna, Edith Karlson, Kris Lemsalu, Flo Kasearu, Dan Mitchell, Mari-Leen Kiipli, Laura Põld, Līga Spunde, Eike Eplik, Elina Vitola and Ieva Kraule-Kuna, Alexei Gordin, Eva Mustonen, Kristi Kongi, Alar Tuul, Mirjam Hinn, Kiwa and Robin Nõgisto.

Click here for more info and to participate in the art auction online.

--

Editor: Aili Vahtla

