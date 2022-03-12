Viljandi firm gets large bullet-proof vests order, destined for Ukraine

Ukrainian soldiers (photo is illustrative).
Ukrainian soldiers (photo is illustrative). Source: Armed Forces of Ukraine
A company in the South Estonian town of Viljandi has seen a surge in orders for bulletproof vests, likely to be used in the conflict zones in Ukraine, regional daily Sakala reports.

The company, Galvi-Linda, employs around 100 people and produces military items including stretchers, first aid equipment and dry food, and company manager Marge Laiõunpuu told Sakala (link in Estonian) that: "Everything that could be sent to Ukraine will be bought," including military shirts, gloves, backpacks, tactical vests, bulletproof vests etc.

"There are many individuals, companies and organizations who collect donations and want to send the equipment to Ukraine themselves," Laiõunpuu went on, adding that the decision for the production of the thousands of bulletproof vests had just been made, following an hour-long discussion.

Sales of Galvi-Linda products had in any case gradually begun to rise since the February 24 invasion, while the company had already been fulfilling orders relating to the region since 2014.

The full Sakala piece (in Estonian) is here.

Sakala is part of the Postimees group of newspapers.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

