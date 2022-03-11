Foreign ministry summons Russian ambassador to condemn war in Ukraine

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Russian ambassador on Friday to condemn Russia's continuing war in Ukraine, false allegations and attacks on civilian infrastructure.

Undersecretary Rein Tammsaar said the bombing of cities and towns and killing of innocent civilians amount to war crimes. The bombing of a maternity hospital in Mariupol earlier this week is the worst example.

The ministry said all countries must respect international humanitarian law and not target civilians. Russia should also allow safe humanitarian corridors to be created so citizens can leave conflict zones.

Tammsaar said Russia is violating both international law and its international voluntary commitments in the most blatant way possible. He called on the country to comply with the UN General Assembly's resolution on March 2, 2022, to end the war and withdraw its troops from Ukraine.

The ministry called on Russia to stop creating and circulating fake news about Ukraine, its leaders and people as well as false allegations about the use of chemical and biological weapons.

"We condemn Russia's use of international forums in which Russia is still a member or has a say in presenting its false narrative," a statement also said.

Tammsaar told the Russian ambassador that Estonia's support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity is unwavering. Estonia will continue to use all possible means to support Ukraine, he added.

