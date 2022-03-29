President to new ambassador: Russia bears a heavy burden on its conscience

News
President Alar Karis at last Friday's memorial service, commemorating the victims of the March 25 1949 Soviet deportations.
President Alar Karis at last Friday's memorial service, commemorating the victims of the March 25 1949 Soviet deportations. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Russia's war against Ukraine is a blatant violation of international law, while the thousands people who have already lost their lives in the conflict, the millions of people whose homes it has forced to flee and the dozens upon dozens of destroyed cities will continue to weigh heavily on Russia's conscience, President Alar Karis says.

The President made his remarks on the occasion of the new Russian ambassador to Estonia, Vladimir Lipajev, presenting his credentials to the Estonian head of state on Tuesday.

President Karis said: "Russia must immediately cease the hostilities; thousands of Ukrainians, as well as Russians, have been killed in the course of the war."

"Russia must respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," the president added, according to a press release from his office.

President Karis noted that the timing had been particularly poignant given that Tuesday marks the 18th anniversary of Estonia joining NATO, precisely in pursuit of strengthened security and protection from aggression.

Other states ought to be able to join the NATO alliance if they wish to, President Karis noted, saying: "Every nation has the right to choose its own path, as does Ukraine."

President Karis also told Ambassador Lipajev, who was appointed ambassador less than two weeks before the invasion began on February 24, that Russia had initiated a war in Europe in the 21st century which would have unprecedented consequences for the Russian people for years to come.

Russia's ambassador to Estonia Vladimir Lipajev (left), after presenting his credentials to Estonia's president, Alar Karis. Source: Office of the President of the Republic of Estonia

"Aggression brings decades-long consequences, affecting several generations," he said.

The developments also meant that relations with Russia could not progress at this stage, President Karis added.

He said: "It is not possible to cooperate with the aggressor, and neither the EU nor NATO will do so."

"By attacking Ukraine, Russia found itself in international isolation," he said, noting that Russia, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, had a responsibility to ensure peace and not to start conflicts.

The EU, NATO and other western allies will remain both united and decisive in this security crisis, will continue to support Ukraine and to initiate additional sanctions and will strengthen NATO's defensive capabilities, while those responsible for war crimes will ultimately be brought to justice, the resident went on.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:37

Denmark may be sending 800 additional troops to Baltic states

17:48

Tallinn's Vabaduse väljak Covid vaccination center to close

17:22

Gallery: Rescue board fire trucks get a makeover

16:44

President to new ambassador: Russia bears a heavy burden on its conscience

16:29

Tallinn to restrict traffic on Haabersti road for annual toad crossing

16:12

Center for Defense Investment offering more than 100 apartments to refugees

15:56

RIA deputy chief: Cyber threat in Estonia rising since Ukraine war began

15:49

Center looking into taking out a loan

15:21

Leasing more expensive for ridesharing providers

14:50

Russia expels ten Baltic countries' diplomats

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

28.03

Kremlin may ban EU citizens from entering Russia

09:11

NATO Baltic jets responded to Russian military flights 10 times last week

28.03

Feature: Talking to a Russian millennial in Tallinn on the war in Ukraine

10:32

Kirkorov Tallinn concert in limbo Updated

12:18

Organizer abandons May 9 'Immortal Regiment' event in Tallinn

09:35

Estonian near the front line: I do not see them running out of missiles

14:50

Russia expels ten Baltic countries' diplomats

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: