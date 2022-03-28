Kirkorov Tallinn concert in limbo

The May 27 Tondiraba Ice Rink concert of Russian megastar Philipp Kirkorov in Tallinn has been suspended. Over 6,000 Tallinners have signed a petition urging the city government to ban the performance, and while ticket sales have been suspended, event organizer Art Music has not confirmed the event's cancellation.

Event organizer Art Music told Delfi's Kroonika (link in Estonian) on Monday that the concert has been suspended and ticket sales ended. "Changing concert plans, their cancellation in this event, is a serious legal process that requires time and financial resources. We are in talks with the city to find a solution to the problem, the company's letter read.

However, Postimees' elu24 portal (link in Estonian) reports that the organizer has not canceled the event and that talks for a potential solution continue between it and the city of Tallinn.

Petition gets thousands of signatures

"We stand firmly for Kirkorov not to be allowed to perform in the Estonian capital. Tallinn city government must ban the event due to the artist's public comments supporting Russian aggression that started already in 2014," said Anne-May Nagel, the initiator of the petition and representative of the NGO EstYou.

"We would like to draw attention to the fact that Philipp Kirkorov is a citizen of the Russian Federation and a public figure who has expressed his support for the incorporation of the Crimean Peninsula of Ukraine into the Russian Federation. As a result, he has also been banned by the Republic of Lithuania from entering the country since 19 January 2021, and Ukraine has included Phillip Kirkorov on the list of persons threatening national security since 22 June 2021," the petition reads.

The petition has been online for three days and had been signed by 6,280 people on Tuesday morning.

Petitions aimed at local governments can only be signed by registered residents.

