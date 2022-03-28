Kirkorov Tallinn concert in limbo

News
{{1648461540000 | amCalendar}}
Kirkorov meeting with Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin in 2017.
Kirkorov meeting with Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin in 2017. Source: Kremlin
News

The May 27 Tondiraba Ice Rink concert of Russian megastar Philipp Kirkorov in Tallinn has been suspended. Over 6,000 Tallinners have signed a petition urging the city government to ban the performance, and while ticket sales have been suspended, event organizer Art Music has not confirmed the event's cancellation.

Event organizer Art Music told Delfi's Kroonika (link in Estonian) on Monday that the concert has been suspended and ticket sales ended. "Changing concert plans, their cancellation in this event, is a serious legal process that requires time and financial resources. We are in talks with the city to find a solution to the problem, the company's letter read.

However, Postimees' elu24 portal (link in Estonian) reports that the organizer has not canceled the event and that talks for a potential solution continue between it and the city of Tallinn.

Petition gets thousands of signatures

"We stand firmly for Kirkorov not to be allowed to perform in the Estonian capital. Tallinn city government must ban the event due to the artist's public comments supporting Russian aggression that started already in 2014," said Anne-May Nagel, the initiator of the petition and representative of the NGO EstYou. 

"We would like to draw attention to the fact that Philipp Kirkorov is a citizen of the Russian Federation and a public figure who has expressed his support for the incorporation of the Crimean Peninsula of Ukraine into the Russian Federation. As a result, he has also been banned by the Republic of Lithuania from entering the country since 19 January 2021, and Ukraine has included Phillip Kirkorov on the list of persons threatening national security since 22 June 2021," the petition reads.

The petition has been online for three days and had been signed by 6,280 people on Tuesday morning.

Petitions aimed at local governments can only be signed by registered residents.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:50

Russia expels ten Baltic countries' diplomats

14:23

Riho Terras: The Defense Forces needs to be given as much money as it takes

14:04

Gala concert to mark 180th anniversary of Liszt performing in Tartu

13:57

Expert: Ukraine should be given offensive weapons

13:25

Feature: A friend is better than a phrasebook

13:04

March 29 coronavirus update: 160 patients, 1,451 new cases, 4 deaths

12:51

Second state refugee reception center opened in Tartu on Monday

12:18

Organizer abandons May 9 'Immortal Regiment' event in Tallinn

12:18

UK daily: NATO flank urgently needs strengthening, says Estonian president

11:49

Rahva Raamat's Viru Center store named 2022 Bookstore of the Year in London

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

28.03

Kremlin may ban EU citizens from entering Russia

28.03

Feature: Talking to a Russian millennial in Tallinn on the war in Ukraine

10:32

Kirkorov Tallinn concert in limbo Updated

09:11

NATO Baltic jets responded to Russian military flights 10 times last week

28.03

Health minister to propose abolishing mask obligation

28.03

Riigikogu committee to turn to police over Repinski case Updated

28.03

Real estate expert: Rental prices surge due to Ukrainian refugee demand

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: