Tallinn mayor visits Ukraine to show support, understand refugee situation

News
Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart and Mayor of Lviv Andrei Sadovy in Lviv, Ukraine on in March 2022.
Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart and Mayor of Lviv Andrei Sadovy in Lviv, Ukraine on in March 2022. Source: Lviv City press service
News

Tallinn will send humanitarian aid to Lviv in Western Ukraine in the coming days after Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) visited the city to show support and get an overview of the refugee situation.

"At the moment, Ukrainian city leaders need humanitarian aid to cope with the influx of refugees, but they also need moral support from their European counterparts," said Kõlvart, who spend two days in the city this week.

"We are sending to the City of Lviv what the city's remaining residents and the 200,000 refugees are most in need of food and hygiene items," he added, after the war is over the two cities will further develop cultural and business relations.

The mayor visited the refugee reception center in Lviv's Shevchenko district, the Lviv hospital and a temporary shelter at the Les Kurbas theatre.

Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart and Mayor of Lviv Andrei Sadovy in Lviv, Ukraine on in March 2022. Source: Lviv City press service

He called the situation a "huge tragedy" for people but said city authorities were doing everything they can: "This is also the way refugees are received in Tallinn."

Kõlvart visited the city at the invitation of Mayor Andrei Sadovy.

On March 15, 33 pallets of aid were sent to Kyiv and Odesa and will be delivered by a Ukrainian driver who has promised to stay and defend his country afterward.

The shipment contained more than 50,000 items of food supplies, powdered milk, hygiene products, nappies and drinking water.

Kõlvart is the first Estonian official to visit Ukraine since Russia attacked the country on February 24. Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets (Center) was in Kyiv the day the war started and returned soon after.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:22

UK's 1st Battalion Royal Welsh takes over as NATO's eFP unit leader

17:51

Gallery: Estonia's oldest jazz festival TUJA turns 40

17:23

New Education and Youth Board chief announced

17:12

Zoo, botanical gardens latest to offer Ukrainian refugees free admission

16:48

'Otse uudistemajast': Reform support boosted by defense and security stance

16:31

Indrek Holst resigns as chief of Social Insurance Board

16:02

Estonia-Cyprus football game ticket revenue to buy food aid for Ukraine

16:01

Tartu Center rep calls war in Ukraine 'civil war' at city council meeting

15:40

Prosecutor General office requests Center MP parliamentary immunity waiver

15:21

Wastewater study shows coronavirus is still widespread

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

17.03

Estonian Rescue Board creating evacuation plans for cities

17.03

Head of Russian Orthodox Church in Estonia signs anti-war statement

16.03

Cinamon leaving Kosmos cinema for good

17.03

Utilitas plans to heat Tallinn with seawater, wastewater at peak times

15:15

Estonia expels 3 Russian diplomats for 'undermining security, propaganda' Updated

17.03

Supreme Court sentences mother to jail over HIV negligence death

17.03

Religious historian: In wartime, NATO won't come help us save our culture

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: