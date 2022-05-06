Baltic foreign ministers visit Ukraine

Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets (Center) is visiting Ukraine on Friday along with her counterparts from Latvia and Lithuania.

The ministers made an unannounced trip to the country where they were shown around areas that had seen fierce fighting.

Liimets said the visit shows: "[U]nwavering support to the people of Ukraine & discuss more ways we can help Ukraine who is fighting for its freedom & sovereignty, but also for the democratic values."

Today I'm in #Ukraine with @edgarsrinkevics & @GLandsbergis to show our unwavering support to the people of & discuss more ways we can help who is fighting for its freedom & sovereignty, but also for the democratic values. #StandWithUkraine @ZelenskyyUa @DmytroKuleba pic.twitter.com/WWmKzluoN0 — Eva-Maria Liimets (@eliimets) May 6, 2022

The minister last jointly visited Ukraine on February 23 and were in the country when Russia attacked Ukraine the following day.

Latvian Minister of Foreign Affairs Edgars Rinkevics said the trio were there to complete their interrupted visit.

Lithuanian minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said "rebuilding, restoration, and the EU candidate status" would be discussed during the visit to Kyiv.

"Blooming Kyiv reminds [us] that the country is ready for a bright future," he said.

Since the start of the war, officials from all three Baltic countries, including their presidents, have regularly visited Ukraine.

