Defense minister: War has not left Kyiv

News
Minister of Defense Kalle Lannet in Kyiv region, Ukraine.
Minister of Defense Kalle Lannet in Kyiv region, Ukraine.
News

Last night's rocket attacks in Kyiv show that war continues to rage across the country, said Minister of Defense Kalle Laanet (Reform) during an official visit to Ukraine. Estonia is ready to send more weapons.

On Thursday, Laanet met with the Ukrainian Minister of Defence Oleksiy Reznikov, his two deputies and the leadership of the Ukrainian Army.

The minister visited the shattered cities of Bucha, Irpin, and Berdyanka, met with the towns' mayors and learned about the situation and how people need help.

He also visited Hostomel Antonov Airport, which was the site of the first attacks by and a battlefield for the Russian Federation. Russian troops since have been expelled from all these areas.

On Thursday night, two rockets hit civilian targets the capital. The minister and his delegation were in Kyiv during the attack, but no one was injured.

Hostomel Antonov Airport. Source: Ministry of Defense.

 "The forces of the Russian Federation have unjustifiably killed civilians and left behind destroyed settlements. Intense battles in Eastern and Southern Ukraine are extremely critical for Ukraine and the Western world as a whole. We call on our allies to move from words to actions, to help Ukraine win this war and rebuild the country," Laanet said in a statement.

Estonia has been sending military weapons to Ukraine since December and is prepared to continue, the minister said. "Estonia is ready to supply Ukraine with additional heavy weapons and to organize the training of the Ukrainian Defence Forces in the use of Western weapons."

So far, the Estonian government has given €230 million of military assistance to Ukraine.

These include Javelin anti-tank missiles, 122-mm howitzers, anti-tank mines and cannons, light weaponry, various ammunition, vehicles, fuel, communications equipment, medical supplies, personal protection gear and military food rations. A field hospital and medical supplies worth almost €10 million were donated with Germany.

The ministers spoke about the current fighting in Eastern Ukraine, the importance of strategic communication, the situation in Belarus, the latest developments in the regions of Transnistria and Moldova, and Ukraine's need for additional assistance.

Laanet is not the first Estonian government official to visit Ukraine since the war broke out.

President Alar Karis visited Kyiv last week alongside the Baltic presidents, Speaker of the Riigikogu Jüri Ratas (Center) has visited Kyiv, and Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) visited the western city of Lviv in March to get an overview of the situation related to refugees. Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets (Center) was in Kyiv the day the war started on February 24.

 --

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

WE ARE HIRING

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:36

Estonia, Finland sign LNG terminal cooperation agreement

18:09

Defense minister: War has not left Kyiv

17:05

2,000 new coronavirus cases, 100 patients in hospital — forecast

16:40

€63-million defense investments include Paldiski harbor expansion

16:13

Estonia's annual inflation hit 19 percent in April

16:04

Minister: Municipalities must bring waste management in line with the law

15:40

Head of Transport Administration Kaido Padar highest-paid state official

15:07

Coalition promises to pass Aliens Act amendments again unchanged

14:38

Aimar Ventsel: Ukrainians aren't Russians

14:16

Estonian air traffic firm reports losses in excess of €3 million for 2021

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

25.04

Tax and customs authorities intercept 3.5 tons of cocaine at Muuga Harbor

28.04

Ukrainian refugees struggling to find housing, childcare in Estonia

10:00

Mustamäe to turn 60

13:52

AirBaltic CEO: Passengers think Baltics are unsafe destinations

28.04

Gallery: Tallinn's cafes, restaurants waiting for tourists

10:22

Food prices up 10 percent, cereals by half

28.04

Incoming heritage chief deems it insensible to renovate Linnahall structure

15:07

Coalition promises to pass Aliens Act amendments again unchanged

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: