Defense minister: War has not left Kyiv

Last night's rocket attacks in Kyiv show that war continues to rage across the country, said Minister of Defense Kalle Laanet (Reform) during an official visit to Ukraine. Estonia is ready to send more weapons.

On Thursday, Laanet met with the Ukrainian Minister of Defence Oleksiy Reznikov, his two deputies and the leadership of the Ukrainian Army.

The minister visited the shattered cities of Bucha, Irpin, and Berdyanka, met with the towns' mayors and learned about the situation and how people need help.

He also visited Hostomel Antonov Airport, which was the site of the first attacks by and a battlefield for the Russian Federation. Russian troops since have been expelled from all these areas.

On Thursday night, two rockets hit civilian targets the capital. The minister and his delegation were in Kyiv during the attack, but no one was injured.

Hostomel Antonov Airport. Source: Ministry of Defense.

"The forces of the Russian Federation have unjustifiably killed civilians and left behind destroyed settlements. Intense battles in Eastern and Southern Ukraine are extremely critical for Ukraine and the Western world as a whole. We call on our allies to move from words to actions, to help Ukraine win this war and rebuild the country," Laanet said in a statement.

Estonia has been sending military weapons to Ukraine since December and is prepared to continue, the minister said. "Estonia is ready to supply Ukraine with additional heavy weapons and to organize the training of the Ukrainian Defence Forces in the use of Western weapons."

So far, the Estonian government has given €230 million of military assistance to Ukraine.

These include Javelin anti-tank missiles, 122-mm howitzers, anti-tank mines and cannons, light weaponry, various ammunition, vehicles, fuel, communications equipment, medical supplies, personal protection gear and military food rations. A field hospital and medical supplies worth almost €10 million were donated with Germany.

The ministers spoke about the current fighting in Eastern Ukraine, the importance of strategic communication, the situation in Belarus, the latest developments in the regions of Transnistria and Moldova, and Ukraine's need for additional assistance.

Laanet is not the first Estonian government official to visit Ukraine since the war broke out.

President Alar Karis visited Kyiv last week alongside the Baltic presidents, Speaker of the Riigikogu Jüri Ratas (Center) has visited Kyiv, and Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) visited the western city of Lviv in March to get an overview of the situation related to refugees. Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets (Center) was in Kyiv the day the war started on February 24.

