Estonian foreign minister in Israel: Russian aggression affects whole world

Estonian foreign minister Eva-Maria Liimets (Center) with her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid in Israel, May 2 2022.
Estonian foreign minister Eva-Maria Liimets (Center) with her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid in Israel, May 2 2022. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Russian aggression affects countries far outside those with which it borders, and is in affect a fight for democracy worldwide, Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets (Center) says, adding that its invasion of Ukraine must ultimately become a costly mistake for the country.

Speaking during a visit to Israel, Liimets said: "Repelling Russia's aggression and forcing it back on its borders is in the interests of the entire democratic world. This war must end up as a painful strategic mistake for a long time for Russia, so that the invasion of the territories of sovereign states and the killing of peaceful people is not repeated."

Liimets met with her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid and that country's defense minister Benny Gantz.

Liimets added that advancing defense cooperation between the two states was also important, and that in order to end Russia's war, it was crucial to make sure their aggressive plans end in both military and political failure, and to continue offering Ukraine every means of assistance.

Of bilateral relations, she said that: "We can see great potential for sharing our experiences and lessons with each other. Israel is a key state for Estonia in cyber security and we already have an active dialogue on this topic," adding that such dialogue would continue in the future.

Liimets also stressed the need for regional stability in the Middle East.

The foreign minister also placed a wreath at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial and visited the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation.

On Tuesday, she is scheduled to visit the Gaza Line, meet with National Security Adviser Eyal Hulata and with Chairman of the Estonia-Israel parliamentary group Simon Davidson.

Reports emerging in the international media on the same day foreign minister LIimets made her remarks that Russia's foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, claimed that Adolf Hitler had Jewish roots prompted outrage in Israel, including from foreign minister Lapid, who referred to the outburst as the lowest level of racism. Russia's ambassador to Israel was also summonsed by the host country's authorities, for an explanation. Ukraine's leader, Volodomyr Zelenskyy, is Jewish.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

