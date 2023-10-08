Estonian ambassador to Israel: The word 'unprecedented' repeated often

Veikko Kala, Estonian ambassador to Israel, told "Aktuaalne kaamera" news Saturday that Hamas' attack on Israel is often described using the word "unprecedented" and that missiles attacks were continuing.

"The day has been quite tense as missile attacks against Israel are continuing. While it was mainly the area around Gaza under attack this afternoon, we have been forced to use the secure room here in Tel Aviv twice in the last hour," Kala said Saturday.

"Unprecedented is a word I have heard often today," the ambassador said, adding that 2023 marks the passing of 50 years from the Yom Kippur War. "We have seen missile attacks from Gaza before, recently this spring. Now, it has been complemented with acts of terror against civilians in villages neighboring Gaza."

Kala said Saturday evening that 200 people had been killed and over 1,000 injured. "This number is still growing as Israel has not restored control and does not have a full picture of the situation in villages near Gaza," he remarked.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to clear the villages around Gaza of terrorists, restore order and security, make Israel's enemies pay a high price for this attack and ramp up security on other fronts," Kala said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!