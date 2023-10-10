Estonia advises against any non-essential travel to Israel

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday urged citizens to reconsider plans to visit Israel if they are "non-essential" after attacks launched by the Hamas terrorist organization against the country at the weekend.

The ministry asked Estonian citizens in Israel to remain alert and follow the instructions of local authorities.

So far, 60 Estonian citizens in Israel have contacted the foreign ministry and 17 have left the country.

According to information available to the ministry, there is no need for evacuation now; Israeli air space is open, and air traffic is operating despite some delays.

"We are in touch with all citizens who have contacted us. We also urge citizens to follow the instructions of local authorities in neighboring countries, as the situation in Israel can affect travel in its neighborhood. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also advises against any non-essential travel to Lebanon," a statement said.

People temporarily staying in Israel and Lebanon who have not yet contacted the ministry are urged to register on the Reisi Targalt website.

--

