Estonian citizen among the dead in Hamas attack on Israel

Israel counterstrike on Gaza.
Israel counterstrike on Gaza. Source: SCANPIX/AFP
An Estonian citizen is among the dead in the attacks launched on Israel by terror group Hamas starting last Saturday, Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said Thursday.

Speaking at the regular cabinet press conference Thursday morning, Tsahkna said that the deceased was a man who held dual Estonian and Israeli citizenship.

 "According to the family's wishes, we cannot provide more detailed information about this tragic case. We have been in communication with family members, who have requested that their loss and privacy be respected," the minister said.

There are still 22 Estonian citizens in Israel at present, the minister said, while 35 citizens have left the country since the wave of attacks began.

Estonia, in cooperation with other nations, is still attempting to find solutions for the remaining citizens to obtain seats on paid flights, with carriers still operating, Tsahkna added.

The foreign ministry had advised against all non-essential travel to Israel in the immediate aftermath of the start of the attacks.

At least 1,300 people have been killed and more than 3,000 wounded in the attacks, which began with rocket strikes and a breakout from the Gaza Strip.

Around 150 Israeli citizens have been taken hostage by Hamas and are being held inside Gaza, it is reported.

The death toll in Israeli counter-strikes on Gaza is comparable at around 1,200 authorities there say.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Urmet Kook

