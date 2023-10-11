Tsahkna attends emergency EU foreign ministers meeting to discuss Israel

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) on Tuesday attended an emergency video meeting of European Union foreign ministers to discuss the attacks launched by the Hamas terrorist organization against Israel, and the current situation.

The ministers affirmed their complete condemnation of the attack and expressed their unanimous support for Israel and its right to self-defense.

Planning further steps to prevent the escalation of the conflict, the ministers emphasized the need for regional cooperation.

The foreign ministers were in agreement on the need for continued humanitarian aid to Palestinians.

A thorough discussion was held on the topic of development cooperation, noting the importance of clearly differentiating between the Palestinian Authority and the terrorist Hamas that controls Gaza.

Tsahkna also spoke with his Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen. Tsahkna said he hoped the Israeli security forces of would soon manage to free the hostages and trapped civilians taken by Hamas.

"The thousands of innocent people who have been killed, injured or taken hostage in these massive attacks are the greatest victims of this conflict and it is crucial to ensure the necessary humanitarian aid for civilians who have suffered," the foreign minister said.

Tsahkna also discussed regional security with the minister of economy of Saudi Arabia yesterday.

