Estonia has given €80,000 to help Palestinian refugees this year

Estonia has given €80,000 in humanitarian aid to Palestinian refugees through UNWRA this year, while there are no active development cooperation projects.

Estonia has supported Palestinian refugees through the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) with €80,000 this year, Brita Kikas, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told ERR Thursday.

She explained that UNWRA helps Palestinian refugees in Gaza and the West Bank, Syria, Lebanon and Jordan, and plays a key role in offering civilians life-saving services, especially now.

Kikas said there is international consensus for retaining humanitarian assistance in Palestine. "It is vital to ensure safe and timey humanitarian access. We will base future decisions regarding humanitarian aid on our possibilities and specific needs, which may grow further in the course of the war."

The ministry's press representative said that Estonia has pursued development cooperation projects in Palestine in the past, while no such cooperation exists presently.

Aid for Palestine has become a matter of public interest following Hamas' recent attack on Israel and its counteroffensive.

