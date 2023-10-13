Latvia repatriation flight from Israel likely open to Estonians also

Latvia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Krišjanis Karinš.
Latvia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Krišjanis Karinš. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Latvian authorities are planning a special flight next Monday, October 16, to repatriate citizens still in Israel during the ongoing Hamas strikes and Israeli counter-strikes; the flight is also likely to be made available to Estonian citizens who wish to leave the country, LSM reports.

Twenty-two Estonian citizens are thought to still be in Israel, nearly a week after the Hamas terror attacks began, attacks which have been responded to by Israel via ongoing strikes on the Gaza Strip.

Latvia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and former prime minister Krišjānis Kariņš  said: "The flight is planned for October 16, ie. next Monday."

"We understand from our representative office that people are interested. It is possible that citizens of the neighboring country Estonia could also be interested. My prediction is that there will be one such flight, but if there is still demand, then there will be more as needed," Karinš said.

State carrier airBaltic will be conducting the flight, whose details and confirmation have yet to be issued.

"airBaltic will let you know how you can apply to buy tickets," the foreign minister went on.

The Latvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs tasked airBaltic with the one-off Riga - Tel Aviv – Riga round trip.

According to the information provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy of Latvia in Israel, there are currently approximately 143 Latvian nationals in Israel who are looking for opportunities to leave the country.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: LSM

