Tallinn airport chief: Estonia should consider buying airBaltic stake

News
Riivo Tuvike
Riivo Tuvike Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The Estonian state should consider buying a stake in Latvian carrier airBaltic, Manager of Tallinn Airport (Tallinna Lennujaam) Riivo Tuvike says, in order to tie the airline closer to that airport.

Speaking to Vikerraadio's "Uudis+" Wednesday, Tuvike (pictured) said: "Ultimately it depends on what the price might be and what we get for it, but I would recommend considering that at least. This is one opportunity that has opened up for us as of today."

aiBaltic has the largest share of the market in Estonia, he said, while if that state were to acquire a stake, it would both anchor airBaltic more closely to Tallinn and likely motivate the company to expand its activities in the Estonian capital.

"Shareholder agreements of this kind can always be concluded. When there is some level of participation, then in accordance with that, for example, a certain number of planes would be based in Tallinn, or a certain number of routes flying from Tallinn would always be opened."

Tuvike added that as a peripheral country in the European sense, it is worth thinking about the development of connections in Estonia in any case, while state support would bring much to the table here.

Should airBaltic float on the stock exchange, however, its decisions will be made based mostly on economic aspects. "This means that we would be looking at the network of connections, and if we see that one route or another is not working out - the occupancy rate is too low, or the profitability is low, then this route would then be closed," Tuvike added.

Lithuania's transport minister, Marius Skuodi,s said Tuesday that his country is considering buying a stake in airBaltic.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, reports appeared that the Latvian government is discussing an initial public offering of minority stakes in state-owned companies, meaning an airBaltic listing might take place in the future.

airBaltic currently flies to and from Tallinn, connecting with several destinations including Riga and Amsterdam.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Aleksander Krjukov

Source: 'Uudis+' reporter Madis Hindre.

Related

simple news in estonian

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:26

Port of Tallinn cannot completely replace lost Russian cargo transit

19:55

Bank of Estonia: Estonia's current fiscal policy may create debt spiral

19:25

MP: New Tallinn coalition can form without Center, EKRE

18:45

Estonian companies will need to prove green credentials in future

18:06

Court gives up compromise bid, to issue Metsküla school decision next month

17:30

Estonian Glinka does enough to get through to round two in Loughborough

16:59

Tallinn airport chief: Estonia should consider buying airBaltic stake

16:30

Tartu ice rink to host 'Winter Ball' on Wednesday

15:59

Tallinn adopts development plan, Pirita Beach updates to begin this summer

15:26

Reform Party to elect new Tallinn branch board chair on Saturday

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

09.01

Gen. Ben Hodges: US failure in Ukraine encourages Iran, North Korea and China

09.01

Estonia to issue €1 billion worth of 10-year bonds

12:40

Volodymyr Zelenskyy coming to Tallinn Updated

09.01

Prime minister confirms Estonian residents taking Russian citizenship may be expelled

09.01

Simple tricks for making sure the car starts on a cold morning

09.01

European Commission looking to introduce tougher rules for handling of pets

11:36

Prime Minister: Timing of teachers' strike curious

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: