Longer waits expected at Tallinn Airport during security equipment revamp

On Tuesday, Tallinn Airport will began replacing some of its security screening equipment. Due to the work, which will last until the beginning of April, lines at security are expected to be longer than usual, with passengers advised to allow for more time prior to boarding their flights.

The airport's equipment for the screening of hand luggage is set to be replaced. Initially, two of the five security screening machines currently in operation will be replaced, meaning until mid-February passengers will be served by the three remaining security machines, said Tarvi Pihlakas, head of security at Tallinn Airport.

"From February 19, two next-generation machines will be in operation. However, at that time, we will shut down the three older security screening machines in order to replace them as well. The replacement of the equipment is expected to be completed in April, at which point we will be able to start work with all five new devices," explained Pihlakas.

As to what will become better or more complicated for passengers due to the installation of the new equipment, airport spokesperson Eneli Rohtla preferred not to say before the work is completed.

However, at the end of 2022, ERR reported that Tallinn Airport was planning to buy new screening equipment that would allow passengers to leave liquids and laptops in their hand luggage during security checks. This would also potentially lead to a removal of the volume limit on liquids that can be carried.

Pihlakas warned that while renovation work is underway, longer queues to get through security may be expected. "At peak times, and especially in the early morning when a lot of passengers are travelling at the same time, you may have to wait longer. To ensure a smoother passage through the airport and avoid missing your flight, we recommend arriving at the airport two hours before departure," Pihlakas said

During the construction period, it will not be possible to purchase or use the airport's fast track service.

