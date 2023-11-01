Tallinn Airport sees 10 percent profit increase in Q3

In the third quarter, the net profit of Tallinn Airport rose by 10 percent to €3.5 million and turnover by 11 percent to €14 million.

At the same time, the number of passengers decreased by 1 percent to 836,000.

Usually, the third quarter – July, August, and September – is peak time at airports. It is thought that extreme summer weather affected people's travel plans this summer.

It is hoped that as the economic situation improves, the number of passengers should also rise at the same time.

