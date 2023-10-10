Transavia France to start flights between Tallinn and Paris next spring

A Transavia France plane.
A Transavia France plane. Source: Transavia France
On April 4, 2024, low-cost airline Transavia France will begin operating flights between Tallinn and Paris. The flights will operate twice weekly, on Thursdays and Sundays, connecting Tallinn to Paris Orly Airport.

Eero Pärgmäe, chief commercial officer at Tallinn Airport, said that Paris is one of the largest passenger markets for Estonia, and there is still room for growth in terms of connections. Therefore, the addition of a new airline on the route is a very welcome one.

"We have been negotiating with Transavia for several years and are very pleased that they will now start flying to Tallinn from next spring. The addition of another airline on the Paris route means not only a more frequent schedule but also more favorable fares," said Pärgmäe.

He added that as Transavia is a member of the Air France-KLM aviation group, this opens up further opportunities for cooperation.

Nicolas Henin, commercial manager of Transavia France, said the new route also offers customers in Paris the opportunity to discover the delights of Tallinn. "We are also looking forward to welcoming our first Estonian customers, who wish to visit Paris," said Henin.

Tickets will be available from October 10.

Transavia is a low-cost airline belonging to the Air France-KLM Group. It operates more than 200 routes in Europe and the Mediterranean region from its bases in France, the Netherlands and Belgium.

Editor: Michael Cole

