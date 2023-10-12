Frenchman makes 3,000 km trip from Le Mans to Estonia by unicycle

Sylvain Oulala.
Sylvain Oulala. Source: ERR
French street performer Sylvain Oulala has been living in Estonia for ten years. This May he decided to make the 3,000 km trip back to Tallinn from his hometown of Le Mans by unicycle. ERR show "Ringvaade" caught up with Sylvain on the road to find out what inspired his epic journey.

"It's good to be back in Estonia," said Sylvain, who at the time of speaking had already traveled over 3,000 km on his unicycle.

Sylvain explained that there were two reasons why he decided to make a trip like this from France to Estonia. "I've lived in Estonia for ten years and I like the idea of connecting my roots in France to my heart in Estonia, where I love living and where I want to grow the roots of my future," he said.

His other motivation, however, was the sense of pure freedom. After all, he wondered, what could make him feel freer than riding a unicycle all the way from France to Estonia?

Usually, Sylvain earns his living as a street performer. "I'm really proud of this kind of life because I think art should be for everyone, no matter where you live or who you are," he said.

Sylvain began his journey through Europe in May from his hometown of Le Mans. The thing he has enjoyed most has been the beauty of the nature. Sometimes, people have recognized him and stopped him for a chat. "When I started out, I had no followers at all. I just thought it was a good thing and I want to start doing it. I thought I could offer something good," he said, adding that he has been delighted with the really positive responses he has received from people on the way.

For his trip, Sylvain brought a hammock to sleep in and plenty of snacks, among which he always made sure to have some cheese. "Where am I going to ride in the evening if I don't have cheese?" he laughed.

Sylvain plans to arrive in Tallinn on October 15, when he is also planning a small event where people can ride along with him from Pirita to Noblessner.

Editor: Michael Cole

Source: Ringvaade

