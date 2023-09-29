City of Tartu announces Helsinki flight link procurement

News
Tartu Airport concourse.
Tartu Airport concourse. Source: Tartu City Government / Ketline Lääts
News

Tartu has announced a procurement process to reconnect Estonia's second city with Finland's capital, Helsinki.

While the link was in operation as recently as last year, this ended in October 2022; the City of Tartu is utilizing European Commission rules to present a more economically viable tender which will include subsidization from its own budget, in order to attract a new carrier.

Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas (Reform) says the preservation of international air services is crucial for the economic and social development of the city and of the whole of South Estonia.

Klaas said: "The Tartu-Helsinki route will give us the best connectivity with the rest of the world – at the moment, it is possible to fly from Helsinki to more than 80 destinations."

Carriers now have two months in which to submit bids, the city government says, to provide scheduled flights between Tartu and Helsinki airports for a period of four years, starting from January 1, 2024.

Located to the South of the city, Tartu Airport was rebuilt in 2008 after which it was a fully capable regular passenger service facility, though while this attracted the interest of several airlines, linking to Tartu proved unprofitable, the city government itself says.

After more than a decade of uninterrupted service, Finnair, the last operator to ply the route, canceled all flights in 2020 as a result of the Covid pandemic.

Finnair resumed service at the end of March last year, but after seven months, it discontinued the route again, in October 2022.

Today, Friday, September 29, the European Commission published a notice in the Official Journal of the European Union on the imposition of a public service obligation, in respect of scheduled air services between Tartu and Helsinki airports. 

This will give the City of Tartu the opportunity to organize a procurement to find an air operator to fulfill the public service obligation and restore the link.

The tender terms and conditions provide for 12 weekly return flights, starting from January 1, 2024.

These will include six flying from Tartu on Monday to Saturday between 5.30 a.m. and 7 a.m., six flights leaving Tartu on Monday to Friday and Sundays between 2 p.m. and 3.45 p.m., plus six flights leaving Helsinki on Monday to Friday and Sundays between 12.45 a.m. and 2.30 p.m. and a further six departing from Helsinki on Monday to Friday and Sundays between 11 p.m. and midnight.

The aircraft used must have a passenger capacity of a minimum of 60 seats.

With last year's termination of direct flights, Tartu City Government, following analysis and consultations with various air operators found that no airline was prepared to operate international flights from Tartu today under the previous market conditions.

However, in a situation of this nature, Article 16 (1) of Regulation (EC) No 1008/2008 of the European Parliament and of the Council of September 24, 2008 on common rules for the operation of air services in the Community allows for the imposition of a public service obligation on the international route most suitable for the city, and to subsidize flights from Tartu utilizing the budget of the City of Tartu.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Tartu City Government

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:33

South Estonian sawmills reducing volumes, making layoffs

11:50

Rescue Board: Aim of CREVEX is to practice cooperation between agencies

11:11

Transport Administration: No money for paving over gravel roads

10:38

City of Tartu announces Helsinki flight link procurement

10:10

Ott Tänak seventh after shakedown at Rally Chile

09:35

Eesti Gaas chair: Natural gas prices 'significantly' lower this winter

08:53

Flash estimate: Inflation in Estonia dipped below 4 percent in September

08:49

Sworn lawyer: There is a trend toward limiting freedom of expression

08:43

Statistics: Retail trade turnover down 8 percent to August 2023

08:16

A second prosecutor wishes to step down from Port of Tallinn case

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

28.09

Processing industry and startups laying off workers in Estonia

26.09

Estonia's parliament committee recommends using Königsberg not Kaliningrad

28.09

Astronaut Nicole Aunapu Mann makes first trip to ancestors' home in Estonia

28.09

Photos: Large-scale crisis field exercise held just outside Tallinn Updated

28.09

Apartment buildings to be constructed at long-vacant Pirita TOP site

26.09

Estonia to close New York and San Francisco consulates in 2024

26.09

Ben Hodges: Russia's only hope in Ukraine is a Trump presidency

27.09

Kaljulaid resigns from Alexela's board over Russian fuel supplies

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: