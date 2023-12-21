Airline aims to restart Tartu – Helsinki flights on March 31

News
Tartu Airport.
Tartu Airport. Source: Mana Kaasi
News

Finnair Oyj, the airline which submitted a bid in the public tender organized for servicing the Tartu – Helsinki route, wants to begin regular flights between the two cities from March 31, 2024.

For the performance of the public service obligation, Finnair expects to receive a total of €3,203,038 in compensation from the City of Tartu for regular scheduled flights until the end of 2027.

The amount of the compensation would be €640,607 (for three quarters) in 2024, and €854,143 per year for the period from 2025 to 2027.

Scheduled flights between Tartu and Helsinki are subject to agreement between the City of Tartu and Finnair Oyj, which is expected to take place at the end of this year. Finnair would use a 72-seat ATR aircraft belonging to subcontractor Nordic Regional Airlines OY (Norra) on the route.

According to Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas (Reform), the restoration of international air traffic is very important for the competitiveness of Tartu and South Estonia. "It was very important for us to get air traffic up and running for 2024, when Tartu will be the European Capital of Culture. We also consider it important that the proposed flight schedules are suitable for both tourists and business travelers," Klaas said.

The Tartu –  Helsinki route is subject to a public service obligation for a period of four years (until the end of 2027). During that period the route must be operated on the basis of a timetable that includes for 12 weekly flights from Tartu to Helsinki and back.

The aircraft used for flights must have at least 60 seats. Finnair Oyj was the only airline to submit a bid by the deadline in the public tender announced on September 29.

Following the termination of air services in 2022, the City of Tartu began analyzing the possible legal conditions for organizing and continuing to support flights from Tartu.

According to the city, it became clear from consultations with various air carriers that no airline was prepared to operate international flights from Tartu under current market conditions. As a result, to ensure the operation of international flight connections, it was possible to impose a public service obligation for the city on the most suitable international route, and subsidize flights from Tartu using funds from the City of Tartu budget.

Helsinki Airport was selected as the most suitable destination on the basis of a study carried out beforehand.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:58

Õhtuleht publishing buys Express Post

20:29

Interior abandons plan to ban non-personalized prepaid SIM cards

19:58

Tallinn changes procedure for determining school of residence

19:24

Unemployment Insurance Fund: Signals from labor market worrying

19:14

Tallinn's oldest building St. Catherine's Church gets new roof in 2024

18:46

Airline aims to restart Tartu – Helsinki flights on March 31

18:08

Ott Tänak: New WRC points system overcomplicates things for regular fans

17:31

Riigikogu finishes its autumn session

16:58

Finance minister wants privatization of three Eesti Energia subsidiaries

16:18

Healthcare services remain available in Tallinn over holiday season

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

20.12

Feature | 'They are guarding our back': HMS Richmond arrives in Tallinn

11:33

Marriage proposals and divorce wishes at Tallinn Christmas market

19.12

Bank of Estonia: Recession to continue and unemployment to rise

13:28

Britain's Labour leader Keir Starmer visits Estonia, warns against 'going soft' on Putin Updated

20.12

SEB bank still active in Russia

20.12

MP: Estonia should prioritize Turkish relations over recognizing Armenian genocide

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

15:55

Markus Villig: Weak national defense scaring away investors in Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: