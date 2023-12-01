Finnair submits bid to provide Tartu-Helsinki flight route

News
Finnair plane.
Finnair plane. Source: Heikki Salonen/Finnair
News

An international tender to service an international flight from and to Tartu attracted just the one bidder, Finnish carrier Finnair, meaning the link will connect Tartu Airport to Helsinki.

The City of Tartu has announced that: "The detailed content of the submitted offer is has not been made public, as the city is just beginning to evaluate its compliance with requirements. The tender price can be disclosed once the evaluation of the offer's compliance and the negotiations with the tender provider [have been finalized]."

Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas (Reform) said: "We had hoped that more tenders would be submitted to the procurement, but the lack of these most likely reflects the present-day difficult situation in the aviation market and the economy more broadly."

Under the terms of the procurement, announced in September, the service must be provided for four years (to year-end 2027), 12 times per week (return) using aircraft with a minimum of 60 seats.

Flight connections between the Finnish capital and Estonia's second city had been interrupted in 2022, and in the meantime, the City of Tartu has analyzed from a legal perspective options for returning that service.

Consultations with various airlines yielded no immediate interest under current market conditions, which led to the establishment of a public service obligation on the most suitable international flight route for the city, flights which would receive subsidies from the City of Tartu's budget.

Based on a previously conducted economic study, Helsinki was chosen as the destination city.

Tartu's city government will, subject to the due diligence assessment, reveal when the planned flights will begin, once the procurement contract has been concluded.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

global estonian report

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:29

Reform MP: Teacher salary could rise together with average wage rise

11:51

Paper: Cyber attack targets Israeli-made tech used by Estonian boiler houses

11:15

Economist: Lowest paid workers hardest hit by cost of living crisis

10:38

13,000 people visit Estonia's Venice Biennale pavilion

10:36

Finnair submits bid to provide Tartu-Helsinki flight route

10:04

EDF artillery conscripts' family members treated to live firing show

09:24

Estonia calling for Paris Climate Agreement review at COP28

09:19

Foreign Minister: Estonia would have gained nothing as OSCE presiding nation

08:43

Plan to redraw Estonia's electoral boundaries stuck in deadlocked Riigikogu

08:17

Industry, transport hit hardest by economic downturn

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

28.11

Retired general: So far US has not fully committed to Ukrainian victory

29.11

Kõlvart: Tallinn's new amusement park will embellish the city

30.11

Estonian FM warns residents against signing Russian 'loyalty agreement'

30.11

Estonia's MFA warns against all travel to Russia

30.11

Newer Estonian ID cards have been setting off in-store security sensors

30.11

Education ministry revisits topic of foreign workers' Estonian language skills

30.11

Poland and Romania join Estonia in OSCE Skopje meeting boycott

30.11

PPA: Traffic on Estonia's eastern frontier already up after Finland border closure

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: