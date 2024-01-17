X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Plane ticket from Tartu to Helsinki to cost a little over €70

News
Finnair plane.
Finnair plane. Source: Heikki Salonen/Finnair
News

Finnair will be operating Tartu-Helsinki flights again from March 31, with a one-way ticket going for €72.40.

Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas told ERR that the city government does not regulate the ticket price for Finnair.

"It is also important to note that the price is different flying from Tartu to Helsinki or vice versa compared to taking a connecting flight to somewhere else from Helsinki." he clarified.

Klaas said that people in Southern Estonia have been eagerly awaiting the return of international flights, adding that a recent survey put the socioeconomic effect of the Helsinki air link at €8.5 million.

Aviation expert Sven Kukemelk said that the price of airline tickets is made up of several components, including fuel costs and airport fees, while Finnair is not charging more for the Tartu-Helsinki link than other connections of comparable distance, such as Helsinki-Riga or Helsinki-Tallinn.

Kukemelk remarked that as people who live in Southern Estonia would first have to drive themselves to Tallinn Airport otherwise, the cost of taking the plane direct from Tartu is worth it.

He explained that no bus or train from Tartu arrives in Tallinn between 3 a.m. and 10 a.m. which is when most flights depart.

The expert also said that the greater Tartu area has potential, being home to 400,000 people, and that air links have proved themselves in areas of similar size in Finland, such as Vaasa and Turku.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Tõnis Grepp, Marcus Turovski

Related

simple news in estonian

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:01

Plane ticket from Tartu to Helsinki to cost a little over €70

08:32

Education minister queries unemployment insurance fund board appointee's credentials

07:53

Party ratings: Support for SDE starting to climb

16.01

Markets, central bank disagree on interest rate cuts

16.01

Pension fund manager Tuleva fined €100,000 for misleading advertisements

16.01

Paldiski seafront viewing platform collapses

16.01

Businessman: Government intervention will only make things worse for the economy

16.01

Tallinn Athletics Hall reopens after extensive renovations

16.01

Prosecution charges former high-ranking police officials with fraud Updated

16.01

Mihkelson and Paet: We must not paint ourselves as future victims

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

16.01

ISS suspects University of Tartu professor of action against Estonia Updated

15.01

EU unemployment benefit rights to third country nationals raises eyebrows in Estonia

12.01

EDF colonel: Russia fears arrival of F-16s in Ukraine's arsenal

16.01

Russia likely to menace NATO Eastern Flank in 'three to five years,' Kallas tells UK daily

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

16.01

Estonian Defense Forces' commander announces resignation Updated

16.01

Longer waits expected at Tallinn Airport during security equipment revamp

15.01

Estonia does not support simplification of single work & residence permit for non-EU nationals

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: