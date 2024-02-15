X

Regular flights between Tallinn and Dubai to begin from October

News
A Flydubai plane.
Source: Flydubai
News

From October 12, for the first time in Estonia's history, it will be possible to fly direct from Tallinn to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on a scheduled flight. The flights, which take approximately seven hours.

According to Eero Pärgmäe, a member of Tallinn Airport's board of directors, work has been underway for a number of years to establish a flight connection to Dubai, with a lot of people playing a part in the process.

"We are always delighted when a new route opens from Tallinn or a new airline enters our market, but this time we are especially happy  this is the first ever scheduled service from Tallinn to Dubai, the largest city in the Gulf," said Pärgmäe.

Pärgmäe said that in addition to Flydubai's own network, Flydubai will open up the entire Emirates network to Estonian passengers. "This means that you can buy tickets through Emirates Airlines from Tallinn and stopover in Dubai to discover destinations in Asia Pacific, Australia, Africa, the Americas and the Middle East," Pärgmäe added.

Direct tickets to Dubai are now on sale via Flydubai's website. Flydubai's route network consists of 120 destinations in 54 countries  throughout Africa, Central Asia, the Caucasus, Central and Southeast Europe, the Gulf, the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

Flydubai's fleet is made up of Boeing 737 aircraft. Since its launch in 2009, Flydubai has served more than 100 million passengers.

Editor: Michael Cole

