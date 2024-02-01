New cargo terminal coming to southern side of Tallinn Airport

AS Airport City and Maru Ehitus AS have signed a contract worth nearly €8 million for the design and construction of a new cargo terminal on the southern side of Tallinn Airport, the Estonian airport's business park company announced Thursday.

The new cargo terminal project aims to establish a modern logistics center connected to Tallinn Airport that meets stringent international standards and thereby promotes growth in the volume of goods handled at the airport, according to a press release.

The cargo terminal will have a net area of 5,250 square meters, including 1,450 square meters of office space and 3,800 square meters of warehouse space, as well as loading bays for 57 vehicles and 123 parking spaces for cargo terminal employees and visitors.

Airport City more broadly will form a unique hub of business spaces and new developments for companies connected to the aviation industry for whom airport and runway proximity are important, the company added.

According to Airport City CEO Teet Raudsep, this deal marks a notable milestone in the broader plans for the business park.

"The cargo terminal is the first project we'll be working on as part of the diverse, long-term development of the business park," Raudsep said, highlighting its unique location so close to the runway at Tallinn Airport. "The construction of the cargo terminal is sure to boost our position on the international market."

The project is forecast to cost nearly €8 million, including the construction of both the cargo terminal itself and related infrastructure.

"It's an honor for us to partner with Airport City in constructing this innovative cargo terminal, since they're prepared to go the extra mile to achieve sustainability, having set their sights on a LEED Silver certificate for the building," said Maru Ehitus CEO Margo Dengo.

Construction work is scheduled to begin this spring and slated to be completed in summer 2025.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!