X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

New cargo terminal coming to southern side of Tallinn Airport

News
Render of the planned cargo terminal on the southern side of Tallinn Airport, with Lake Ülemiste and Tallinn visible in the background.
Render of the planned cargo terminal on the southern side of Tallinn Airport, with Lake Ülemiste and Tallinn visible in the background. Source: Tallinn Airport
News

AS Airport City and Maru Ehitus AS have signed a contract worth nearly €8 million for the design and construction of a new cargo terminal on the southern side of Tallinn Airport, the Estonian airport's business park company announced Thursday.

The new cargo terminal project aims to establish a modern logistics center connected to Tallinn Airport that meets stringent international standards and thereby promotes growth in the volume of goods handled at the airport, according to a press release.

The cargo terminal will have a net area of 5,250 square meters, including 1,450 square meters of office space and 3,800 square meters of warehouse space, as well as loading bays for 57 vehicles and 123 parking spaces for cargo terminal employees and visitors.

Airport City more broadly will form a unique hub of business spaces and new developments for companies connected to the aviation industry for whom airport and runway proximity are important, the company added.

According to Airport City CEO Teet Raudsep, this deal marks a notable milestone in the broader plans for the business park.

"The cargo terminal is the first project we'll be working on as part of the diverse, long-term development of the business park," Raudsep said, highlighting its unique location so close to the runway at Tallinn Airport. "The construction of the cargo terminal is sure to boost our position on the international market."

The project is forecast to cost nearly €8 million, including the construction of both the cargo terminal itself and related infrastructure.

"It's an honor for us to partner with Airport City in constructing this innovative cargo terminal, since they're prepared to go the extra mile to achieve sustainability, having set their sights on a LEED Silver certificate for the building," said Maru Ehitus CEO Margo Dengo.

Construction work is scheduled to begin this spring and slated to be completed in summer 2025.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:48

New cargo terminal coming to southern side of Tallinn Airport

12:04

Coop Bank chief: Signs show the economy is starting to recover

11:12

'Esimene stuudio' sees politicians do battle over teacher wage rises and the economy

10:45

War in Ukraine boosts Estonian-Russian medicine trade 600-fold

09:57

Statistics: Flash CPI estimate for January in Estonia was 5 percent

09:14

Russian orthodox leader in Estonia says charges against him 'political'

08:53

Ice skaters using Linnahall roof as ad hoc rink

08:44

President Alar Karis: Any attack on NATO would be soundly defeated

08:10

State postal service Ominva making 75 layoffs

07:40

Tartu courthouse wall defaced with 'Z' symbols

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

07:04

Gallery: Russia closes border crossing into Estonia

31.01

Unemployment benefit could be reduced by 3 months under new reform

31.01

Tax and Customs Board finds about 100 kilograms of cocaine in Muuga harbor

31.01

EKI: Estonia's current economic situation is comparable to 2010

31.01

Where is the extra money needed to raise teachers' salaries coming from?

31.01

Luxembourg contributes €12 million to Estonia's Ämari Air Base renovation

30.01

Union ends teachers' strike

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: