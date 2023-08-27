Deputy mayor: Airport inaccessible by tram for at least two more years

Tallinn's number 6 tram. August 10, 2023.
Tallinn's number 6 tram. August 10, 2023. Source: Jukko Nooni/Tallinn Strategic Management Office
Tallinn Deputy Mayor Vladimir Svet said that the construction of the Rail Baltica railroad will further disrupt trams in the capital.

While lines 2 and 4 will return to service from September, it will be years before Tallinners can take a tram to the airport, Deputy Mayor Vladimir Svet told "Aktuaalne kaamera" news.

"We learned this summer that Rail Baltic Estonia wants to close the tram tunnels for over two years as a prerequisite for the construction work they need to do. At least that is what they're telling us," Svet remarked.

Kaido Padar, head of Tallinn City Transport AS (TLT), said that Tallinn plans to reorganize existing transport options to make sure people can get to Ülemiste and the airport.

"We have added departures for bus lines 2 and 15. The tram goes as far as the Majaka stop from where it's a relatively short walk," Padar said.

Vladimir Svet said that Rail Baltic finishing its work ahead of schedule is the only way the airport tram line can be launched sooner.

"The timetables we've been given by Rail Baltic suggest trams will not be reaching the airport until the end of 2025."

Construction work aside, the capital's tram fleet is in good conditions, Kaido Padar said.

"The overall situation is good, while we are eagerly awaiting the arrival of 23 new PESA trams next summer. Provided Tallinn can find the money for another seven new trams, that would take care of TLT's fleet needs for the next decade," he added.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

