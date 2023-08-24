Tallinn trams 2, 4 to resume, Vana-Kalamaja tänav reopen from September

News
Render of the new square at Tallinn's Baltic Station (Balti jaam), which was one of the projects included in the overhaul of Vana-Kalamaja tänav.
Render of the new square at Tallinn's Baltic Station (Balti jaam), which was one of the projects included in the overhaul of Vana-Kalamaja tänav. Source: Kavakava
News

Following the completion of key construction and roadwork that has majorly impacted public transport and street traffic in the Estonian capital, Tallinn's number 2 and 4 tram lines will be back in service starting next Friday, September 1, while the overhauled Vana-Kalamaja tänav in Põhja-Tallinn will reopen to traffic from that Sunday, September 3.

The number 2 and 4 trams will reenter service on September 1, with the number 1 and 3 trams to follow at the start of October, Tallinn city government announced on social media.

The city's temporary number 6 tram will remain in operation on the Tondi-Kopli route through at least the end of September, they added.

The number 2 tram, which serves the Kopli–Suur-Paala route, connects Põhja-Tallinn to Lasnamäe's Peterburi tee via the city center. The number 4 tram, which serves the Tondi-Lennujaam route, connects Kristiine to Tallinn Airport, likewise via the city center.

The number 6 tram was put into service this spring to compensate for regular service at the northern end of the city's number 1 and 2 routes toward Kopli and southern end of its number 3 and 4 routes toward Tondi.

Tallinn's number 6 tram. August 10, 2023. Source: Jukko Nooni/Tallinn Strategic Management Office

Vana-Kalamaja tänav reno nearly complete

The complete overhaul of Põhja-Tallinn's Vana-Kalamaja tänav, meanwhile, is nearing completion, and following a street festival scheduled to take place next weekend will reopen to regular traffic on the evening of September 3, the city government announced Thursday.

The reconstructed street and adjacent areas will serve to connect the neighborhood of Kalamaja with Tallinn's medieval Old Town, with works having encompassed the Toompuiestee end of Nunne tänav, Vana-Kalamaja tänav itself and Suur-Patarei tänav toward the seafront.

A new square has been built at Baltic Station (Balti jaam) as well as in front of Gustav Adolf High School's basic school building, and a pedestrian crossing at Toompuiestee has been brought up to the street level, replacing the previous tunnel.

Reconstruction of the Vana-Kalamaja street space has been carried out on the basis of "Kasvulava," the winning entry in a 2017 architectural competition submitted by Kavakava OÜ architects Siiri Vallner, Indrek Peil and Kristel Niisuke.

Together with roadwork conducted by Tallinna Teede AS and other work by AS Tallinna Vesi, the overhaul has cost a total of €9.7 million exclusive of VAT.

--

Editor: Aili Vahtla

useful information

