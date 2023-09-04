Start of schoolyear traffic fears fail to materialize

The start of the 2023/2024 schoolyear did not result in massive gridlock in the streets of Tallinn on September 1 and 4, contrary to what many feared.

While there were more cars than during the summer months, and patience was needed navigating ongoing roadworks, there were no major traffic stoppages during the first days of school.

The police said there were no traffic incidents involving children.

"September 1 and September 4 today have been calm in traffic insofar as children are concerned. We have not registered any traffic collisions involving children, which is not to say Tallinn traffic is okay. There is congestion and problematic areas, while we can manage if we keep a cool head," said Taavi Kirss, head of traffic supervision north for the PPA.



