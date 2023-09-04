15,300 students start academic year at the University of Tartu

The University of Tartu started the new academic year with a ceremony held in front of the school on September 4.

The University of Tartu has registered around 15,300 students for this academic year of whom 4,806 are starting, with 3,000 in turn starting their bachelor's degree.

Rector Toomas Asser urged students to join academic organizations, study the principles of academic ethics, take part in student exchanges and be active members of the auditorium.

"And remember, you have a voice. There is a lot of you, and when you raise your voices together, you are powerful," the head of the university said.

ERR asked students about their emotions and expectations at the start of the new year.

"Emotions are flying high. I feel like I'm back in elementary school. I am very much looking forward to my academic life," said August who will start his bachelor's degree in political science.

"We are about to have our first orientation class. I will try to figure it out from there," Ralf, studying informatics, said.

"My expectations for the year are not to flunk out, for things to turn out right and to see what will happen," Õnnela said.

"I hope to find new acquaintances and, obviously, obtain new knowledge," said Madli, who will be studying to become a doctor.

