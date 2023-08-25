University of Tartu Rector Toomas Asser takes the oath of office

News
Inauguration of Toomas Asser, rector of the University of Tartu.
Open gallery
121 photos
News

Rector of the University of Tartu Toomas Asser takes the oath of office during the inauguration ceremony at the open session of the council and the senate of the university on August 25.

The ceremony started with the opening address by Council Chair Ruth Oltjer, followed by a speech by President of Estonia Alar Karis. Then, Professor Toomas Asser took the oath of office and received the chain of office from the president.

In his inaugural address, the rector emphasized the university's fundamental values, the national university's ambitions and the collaboration between researchers and businesses.

"We like to believe that Estonia's development and greatness of spirit are not limited by the smallness of our nation or country. In the same way, we are not in favor of limiting the development and growth of a university just because we, Estonians, are few in number. The measure of a national university's strength is that our word carries weight — both at home in the eyes of every Estonian and around the world," Asser said.

Ruth Oltjer, chair of the University of Tartu's Council, said that the rector's re-election is a vote of confidence, but also of hope. "It shows that something very important was done right in the previous term. For our academic community, the University of Tartu's responsibility to preserve the Estonian language, culture and education is a mission-driven position," she said.

Oltjer continued by saying that Rector Toomas Asser has distinguished himself as a balanced and integrative leader who, together with his team, is capable of discovering bold and internationally influential perspectives without losing site of the native language higher education.

After Toomas Asser has delivered his inauguration speech, the Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200), the Rector of Tallinn University Professor Tõnu Viik on behalf of Universities Estonia, and the President of the University of Tartu Student Union Renar Kihho also addressed the audience.

The Academic Women's Choir of the University of Tartu, conducted by Triin Koch, performs at the ceremony.

Toomas Asser was elected to continue as rector of the University of Tartu by the 292-member electoral council on April 20, 2023.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Airika Harrik, Kristina Kersa

Related

lihtsad uudised

global estonian report

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

22:11

Ossinovski: Coalition will not fall apart

21:08

PM Kaja Kallas: I have no plans to resign

20:27

University of Tartu Rector Toomas Asser takes the oath of office

19:44

Doctors worry, but Medicines Agency says drug crisis is unlikely

18:52

Estonian-Finnish poet Reijo Roos publishes bilingual book in Estonian, Võro

17:30

Diamond Sky to continue operating Tallinn-Kärdla flight route

17:02

Stark Logistics has received 60 Russia transport permits so far this year

16:58

Local differences could stop ERR channels being shown in Finland

16:54

ISS: Companies with ties to premier's husband have not violated sanctions

16:27

Problems in Finland behind recent electricity price hike

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

24.08

Decathlon to make life difficult for Estonian sporting goods stores

08:52

Postimees and EPL: Kaja Kallas, resign

23.08

Company part-owned by Estonian PM's husband continues deliveries to Russia

24.08

Estonian PM on husband's Russia business: I promise I have nothing to hide Updated

24.08

Metaprint sold to Russian market €30m worth of goods after war started Updated

08:06

Kallas' husband's firm made €1.5m from Russia business since February 2022

13:22

Arvo Hallik to sell Stark Logistics shares and retire from company

23.08

PM Kaja Kallas: I am not involved in my husband's business

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: