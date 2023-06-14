New composition of University of Tartu Rector's Office announced

On Monday June 12, Rector of the University of Tartu Toomas Asser introduced the new composition of the Rector's Office to the university council.

Aune Valk will continue as the university's vice rector for academic affairs, while Professor of Community Ecology Mari Moora is the new vice rector for research. The position of vice rector for development will be restored and be held by Professor of Human Genomics Tõnu Esko.

Current Vice Rector for Research Kristjan Vassil, who joined the Rector's Office in 2017, is returning to academic work. Vassil was elected as professor of applied technology studies in May.

Rector Toomas Asser told ERR, that the new rectorate's main objectives align with the themes discussed during the rectoral elections. According to Asser, the focus is on the sustainability of higher education funding.

"Concerns about the higher education funding do not only concern the University of Tartu, but higher education institutions more broadly, but University of Tartu would aim to be analytical regarding this issue," Asser explained.

Asser also said, that the new rectorate considers it important to develop the theme of entrepreneurship.

"We want the competence and intellectual property that is inside the university to reach society," Asser said. "The Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation will start with new tasks and the new Vice Rector Tõnu Esko will also start to deal more seriously with entrepreneurial issues, so we hope to give this a new boost."

Taivo Raud, who is currently director of development, will continue as the head of the Rector's Strategy Office. Area directors will also remain the same in the new Rector's Office. Kstina Vallimäe continues as director of administration, with Tõnis Karki as academic secretary and Kalle Hein as head of finance.

The new Rectorate will take up its duties on August 1 this year.

Toomas Asser was re-elected as rector of the University of Tartu in April. Asser, who is a neurosurgery professor is also due to begin his second five-year term on August 1.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!