Gallery: Sweden's King and Queen take train to Tartu

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden started the next leg of their official visit to Estonia on Thursday, by boarding a train to Tartu, together with President Alar Karis and first lady Sirje Karis.

The train departed from Tallinn's Balti jaam station.

The city's mayor, Urmas Klaas, greeted the royal visitors and the presidential couple Thursday morning at Town Hall Square (Raekoja plats) before making the short walk to the University of Tartu.

President Karis is a former rector of the university, founded at a time when Estonia was under Swedish rule, and the current rector, Toomas Asser, made the welcome speech.

The visitors will be shown round various university faculties, including those at the Estonian University of Life Sciences (Eesti Maaülikool), also in Tartu, where King Carl Gustaf will plant an oak tree.

The day will be rounded off by a tour of the Estonian National Museum (ERM) – which President Karis was director of right up until his election as head of state in 2021.

The Queen and the first lady are also visiting the Tammistu Family Centre, a part of the Estonian Ågrenska Foundation. Queen Silvia is the patron of the Ågrenska Family Center in Sweden.

Thursday concludes the royal visit.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

