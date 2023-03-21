Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia to visit Estonia

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden are to pay a State Visit to Estonia in May.

The visit lasts from May 2 to May 4, and underscores the strong ties between Estonia and Sweden, and also coincides with the year of King Carl XVI Gustaf's 50th Jubilee. The visit is taking place following an invitation from the Estonian head of state, President Alar Karis.

The King and Queen will be visiting Tallinn and Tartu while in Estonia, and the official State Visit will focus on boosting security and defense cooperation, further enhancing economic ties, green and digital transition opportunities and cooperation in the fields of energy, research and innovation, among other topics, the President's Office says.

The Royal couple's delegation will also include representatives of the Swedish government and of major Swedish corporations

This will be the third State Visit King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden have made to Estonia, though the first in over 20 years. The last visit took place in May 2002, the previous one, in April 1992, just months after Estonia restored its independence.

Queen Silvia also attended the 375th anniversary festivities at the University of Tartu in October 2007, while Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel have made two official trips to Estonia, in 2014 and in 2018.

Estonia was under Swedish rule from the late 16th to early 18th centuries, the period when the University of Tartu was founded and often popularly referred to as the "Good Old Swedish Times," while Swedish-minorities continued to live in Estonia, principally in villages on Vormsi and some of the other islands, and on the West coast of the mainland.

A crucial issue facing Sweden at the moment is its application to join NATO, made nearly a year before the planned state visit, and still awaiting ratification.

King Carl XVI Gustaf ascended the throne of Sweden in September 1973.

