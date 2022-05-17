Sweden's foreign minister signs official NATO membership application

News
Sweden's foreign minister, Ann Linde, signing the official application to join NATO, Tuesday, May 17 2022.
Sweden's foreign minister, Ann Linde, signing the official application to join NATO, Tuesday, May 17 2022. Source: Swedish foreign ministry
News

Sweden's foreign minister Ann Linde has officially signed her country's' application to join NATO, following Monday's announcement that accession would be going ahead.

Linde said Monday that: "It feels momentous, fateful, and that we have ended up doing what I believe is best for Sweden," English-language news site The Local reports.

The news comes two days after Finland's President Sauli Niinistö and Prime Minister Sanna Marin officially declared the country's intention to also join the alliance.

Both countries will submit their official applications to NATO headquarters in Brussels later this week, The Local reports, ending decades of official neutrality on the part of both countries.

Foreign minister Linde was unable to put an exact time-frame on joining, but told CNN the entire process could take up to a year, ERR reports.

President Niinistö is also in Sweden Tuesday, and will meet with King Carl XVI Gustaf.

All 30 current NATO member states must accept the application from Finland and Sweden, via various domestic processes such as a vote by a legislature or a decision by the executive, depending on the country in question.

The applicant states must also vote on the ensuing protocol before officially being admitted.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine starting February 24 has been followed by intense speculation and debate in and about both countries, on their prospective membership of the alliance.

Prior to the war, Finnish public opinion was running around 50-50 on whether to join NATO or not; this rose to around three-quarters in favor, after the invasion.

Finland, once ruled by Sweden and subsequently a part of the Russian Empire until its independence in 1917, followed a policy of neutrality throughout the Cold War. Sweden is famed for having remained neutral since the Napoleonic Wars, over 200 years ago.

The newest NATO member state until now is North Macedonia, which joined in 2020, while Bosnia-Herzegovina is also going through the membership application process.

Estonia joined in 2004, along with Latvia, Lithuania, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia.

Estonia's leaders heralded the announcement that Sweden would be joining as being "good for the region".

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:24

EU parliament president: We need to help Ukraine today not in 10 years time

15:08

Estonia against Europe's express housing renovations plan

14:37

Ukraine main focus at Foreign Affairs Council meetings in Brussels

14:09

Mart Poom voted top Derby County player of the 2000s

13:38

Judge rules former Tallinn deputy mayor phone tap is inadmissible evidence

13:14

Strict criteria a problem for Ukraine refugees hoping to work in healthcare

12:19

Sweden's foreign minister signs official NATO membership application

12:17

Tallinn confirmed to host WTA tournament in the fall

11:55

Coalition continues to discuss family benefits draft bill

11:24

Expert: Ukrainian offensive may mean change in Russian political rhetoric

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

15.05

Estonia 13th in 2022 Eurovision Song Contest final, Ukraine wins

16.05

Committee proposes limiting gun licenses to Estonian speakers only

16.05

Latvian minister resigns over recent Riga Soviet monument controversy

16.05

Town and country: How two families in Estonia are coping with rising prices

16.05

Gallery: Major Estonian Defense Forces exercise SIIL kicks off

15.05

Feature | The Estonians who fought for Norway in World War Two

12:19

Sweden's foreign minister signs official NATO membership application

14.05

Matti Maasikas: When reality bites

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: