Reservists get in Javelin anti-tank missile live-firing practice

News
Javelin anti-tank missile firing during Exercise SIIL.
Javelin anti-tank missile firing during Exercise SIIL. Source: ERR
News

Reservists engaged in the large-scale SIIL exercise got the opportunity to use the Javelin anti-tank system this week, made even more famous by its use in combat against Russian Federation tanks used in that country's invasion of Ukraine, ETV news show 'Aktuaalne kaamera' (AK) reported.

The live-firing took place at the Sirgala training area in Ida-Viru County, AK reported.

Lt. Col. Tarvo Luga, commander of the Viru infantry battalion (Viru jalaväepataljon), said the battalion was virtually at full complement for the exercise.

Of those who were exempted, he said: "The main reasons ... refer to graduations, as the study period falls exactly during the exam season and it would be unrealistic to begin to get a bachelor's or master's degree with that amount of study; next time they will come to the exercise."

Covid was another valid reason for exemption, he added.

SIIL, meaning hedgehog in Estonia, is a large-scale reservist exercise which also involves volunteer Defense League (Kaitseliit) personnel, regular Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) members.

Former EDF conscripts remain on reserve lists and are liable for training at certain times in the following years.

Exercise SIIL is complemented by the reservists snap Okas ("quill", as in the quill or spine from a hedgehog) exercise, while Spring Storm (Kevadtorm) is the major regular forces' exercise.

The FGM-148 Javelin is a U.S.-made fire-and-forget, anti-tank weapon system which uses infrared automated guidance, allowing a user to take cover, as compared with wire-guided systems which require the human operator to guide the weapon to its target. It has risen to recent prominence thanks to its successful use by Ukrainian forces repelling the Russian invasion which began on February 24. Many NATO countries, including Estonia, have provided Javelin to the Ukrainians.

The system is not to be confused with the now obsolete British-made Surface-to-Air missile system of the same name, now only in use by a handful of countries world-wide.

The AK video segment (in Estonian) featuring Javelin in use in training is below.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:38

Estonian government approves Finland, Sweden NATO accession draft protocols

17:36

Estonia, Greece celebrate century of diplomatic relations

17:00

Karl Lembit Laane: Higher education needs more money instead of fine-tuning

16:54

Government ties two more bills to confidence vote

16:40

Family benefits bill could be funded by raising taxes

16:06

Estonia's COVID strategy for fall aimed at keeping society open Updated

16:05

Reservists get in Javelin anti-tank missile live-firing practice

15:50

Second university degree and retraining to become more expensive

15:31

Tallinn allocates €400,000 for WTA tennis tournament

15:08

LSM: Riga renames 'Moscow' park

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

17.05

Sweden's foreign minister signs official NATO membership application

18.05

Estonia approves law raising age of sexual consent to 16

18.05

Tallinn fires TLT CEO Boroditš following paper's travel spending expose Updated

17.05

Estonia against Europe's express housing renovations plan

17.05

Estonia summons Russian ambassador over 'rude' Kallas comments

09:14

Gallery: Estonian LGBT Association hosts Rainbow Heroes awards gala

18.05

Price of gasoline hits new record in Estonia

17.05

Estonian blood bank relaxes restrictions on men donating blood

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: