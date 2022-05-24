Minister of Defense visits SIIL 2022 exercise in southern Estonia

"In the current difficult security situation, I am pleased to note that the large-scale exercise has been a success so far. Together with our allies, we have been able to practice cooperation on land and at sea. Joint exercises of this type give us full confidence that together we can stand up to the enemy," said Minister of Defense Kalle Laanet.

"Reservists are the cornerstone of our Defense Forces. I would therefore like to thank all of the reservists, as well as the employers and family members of those reservists, who have been understanding and supportive of their employees and loved ones participating in the exercise," Laanet added.

The defense minister and Minister of the Interior Kristian Jaani (Center) also opened a stand dedicated to the construction of the border barrier at the Piusa cordon. "Border barriers were set up along the southern border, together with the Police and Border Guard Board, during the exercise Okas (Quill), at the same location where the current exercise is taking place," Laanet said.

On Saturday, May 21, the minister of defense also observed the landing exercise in Saaremaa, as part of the exercise Defender Europe, in which Marines from the United States participated together with the Saaremaa Defense League district.

Nearly 15,000 servicemen and military personnel from allied and partner countries are taking part in the SIIL (Hedgehog) 2022 training exercise. The main objective of the training exercise is to test the combat readiness and threat response capabilities of the Defense Forces in an international framework.

Minister of Defense Kalle Laanet visits SIIL 2022 exercise. Source: Mil.ee

