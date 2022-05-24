Allies practice simultaneous MLRS fire at SIIL exercise

Allies practice firing MLRS.
For the first time in Estonian history, allied multiple rocket launch systems practiced fire in two simultaneous locations in Estonia on Monday.

Monday afternoon saw the UK 26th Regiment Royal Artillery 19th Battery fire the M270 MLRS at the Defense Forces central polygon in Harju County.

Two systems fired shortened-range training rockets all of which hit their targets.

"The M270 is the British Army's only precision strike weapon. It can send 12 rockets to a distance of 84 kilometers in under a minute," Lt. Lauren Bailey, safety officer for the UK unit, said.

At the same time, U.S. allied units used M142 HIMARS to fire on naval dummy targets north of the Undva Peninsula in Saaremaa.

The same targets near Undva were hit by American A-10 attack aircraft. The entire operation was overseen by Estonian command and coordination elements.

"We designated the targets in cooperation with Estonian units after receiving a fire support request from Estonia, digitally forwarded the information to the battalion under my command and carried out the mission flawlessly," Col. Chris McKee, commander of the U.S. 169th Field Artillery Brigade, said.

The fire missions were part of allied joint exercise Defender Europe 22 and the major EDF SIIL 2022 exercise.

Multiple launch rocket systems make it possible to attack high-value targets from a great distance. MLRS systems use fire and move tactics to avoid enemy counterfire.

The systems use high-precisions munitions that can fire at a distance of over 300 kilometers. The main battlefield tasks of MLRS systems are suppressing and destroying high-value operational targets of the enemy and elimination of potential threats before they manifest.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Source: EDF

