Estonia congratulates Queen Elizabeth II on Platinum Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth II during her October 2006 visit to Estonia.
Queen Elizabeth II during her October 2006 visit to Estonia. Source: British Embassy in Tallinn/Social media
Estonia's leaders have congratulated Britain's Queen Elizabeth II on the occasion of the Platinum Jubilee, marking seventy years since ascending the throne.

President Alar Karis tweeted that: "On behalf of all Estonians I would like to congratulate Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and the U.K., on the Platinum Jubilee."

"Your remarkable service to your country inspires us to make our contributions to safeguarding the values we share. Estonia and Great Britain stand side by side, in good times and bad," the president went on.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas offered her greetings and best wishes also.

"Estonia and the U.K. are the best of friends and the closest of allies. It is now more important than ever to stand united and defend the values and security of our countries," the prime minister noted on her social media account.

Outgoing foreign minister Eva-Maria Liimets likewise offered her: "Congratulations to Her Majesty The Queen on such an historic milestone."

The British Embassy in Tallinn looked back to the Queen's visit to to Tallinn, back in 2006, with then-ambassador Nigel Haywood reflecting on the visit in a video on the embassy's social media page.

Queen Elizabeth II became Britain's monarch upon the death of her father, George VI, on February 2 1952, making 2022 Platinum Jubilee year.

The celebrations also coincide with her coronation, which took place on June 2 the following year, making this weekend the nearest to that anniversary.

While she will not be attending a Thanksgiving Service marking the event, the monarch was present on Friday, lighting the first of several Jubilee beacons, at Windsor Castle (see video below).

Married in November 1947, before she ascended to the throne, the Queen's consort, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, passed away on April 9 last year, at the age of 99.

Elizabeth II both the most longeval and the longest-reigning British monarch, having inherited that record from her great-great grandmother, Queen Victoria, in September 2015.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

